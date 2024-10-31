News & Insights

Meridian Energy Announces Share Buyback for Incentive Scheme

October 31, 2024 — 11:27 pm EDT

Meridian Energy Limited (MDDNF) has released an update.

Meridian Energy Limited has initiated the acquisition of 282,739 ordinary shares as part of its FY25 long-term incentive scheme. This move represents 0.0108% of its total ordinary shares, purchased at NZD $5.9374 each. The company aims to fulfill its obligations to scheme participants by acquiring shares on the market and holding them as treasury stock.

