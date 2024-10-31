Meridian Energy Announces Share Buyback for Incentive Scheme

Meridian Energy Limited (MDDNF) has released an update.

Meridian Energy Limited has initiated the acquisition of 282,739 ordinary shares as part of its FY25 long-term incentive scheme. This move represents 0.0108% of its total ordinary shares, purchased at NZD $5.9374 each. The company aims to fulfill its obligations to scheme participants by acquiring shares on the market and holding them as treasury stock.

