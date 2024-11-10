News & Insights

Meridian Energy Aligns Interests with New Incentive Scheme

November 10, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Meridian Energy Limited (MDDNF) has released an update.

Meridian Energy Limited has implemented a Long-Term Incentive Scheme for its senior employees, aligning their interests with shareholders by offering share rights based on performance metrics. As part of the scheme, the company has acquired approximately $5.9 million worth of its own shares to be held as treasury stock, which will be transferred to participants if certain conditions are met. This move aims to attract and retain key talent, potentially influencing the company’s stock performance positively.

