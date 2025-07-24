Meridian Corporation Reports Significant Increase in Q2 2025 Earnings, Declares Quarterly Dividend

Meridian Corporation reports Q2 2025 net income of $5.6 million, up 133% from Q1, with increased revenue and assets.
Quiver AI Summary
Meridian Corporation reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, achieving a net income of $5.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, marking a 133% increase from the previous quarter. Pre-provision net revenue rose to $11.1 million, up 57% from Q2 2024, driven by improvements in net interest margin and a significant increase in non-interest income, particularly from mortgage banking and SBA loan activities. Despite a slight decline in total assets to $2.5 billion and challenges in loan growth due to strategic loan sales and planned paydowns, the company anticipates an annual loan growth of 8-10%. Meridian's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, reflecting confidence in the company's financial health. The management highlighted ongoing efforts to manage non-performing loans and expand their market presence in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.
Potential Positives
- Net income for Q2 2025 increased by 133% to $5.6 million compared to Q1 2025, indicating strong financial growth.
- Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) improved by 57% year-over-year, highlighting operational efficiency and revenue generation capabilities.
- The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- There was a positive reduction in non-performing loans, decreasing from $52.2 million to $50.5 million, which signifies an improvement in asset quality.
Potential Negatives
- Total assets remained largely unchanged from the prior quarter, indicating potential stagnation in growth.
- Non-performing loans, while slightly decreased, still represent a concerning level at 2.35% of total loans, suggesting ongoing credit quality issues.
- Net charge-offs increased to $3.6 million, reflecting potential weaknesses in the loan portfolio and credit management practices.
FAQ
What is Meridian Corporation's net income for Q2 2025?
Meridian Corporation reported a net income of $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2025.
How much was the cash dividend declared by Meridian?
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share.
What was the net interest margin for Q2 2025?
The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.54%.
What factors contributed to the increase in net income?
The increase was driven by improved margins, SBA loan sales, and mortgage seasonality.
How has Meridian's total assets changed over the year?
Total assets increased to $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $2.4 billion a year earlier.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.
$MRBK Insider Trading Activity
$MRBK insiders have traded $MRBK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT M. CASCIATO has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $27,573 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT T. HOLLAND has made 3 purchases buying 608 shares for an estimated $8,695 and 0 sales.
- DENISE LINDSAY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 600 shares for an estimated $8,144 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MRBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $MRBK stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 337,988 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,867,027
- ATEGRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 252,643 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,638,059
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 152,900 shares (+292.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,201,760
- WICK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 143,232 shares (+11155.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,062,540
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 111,550 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,606,320
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 102,205 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,471,752
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 78,203 shares (+83.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,126,123
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$MRBK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRBK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MRBK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRBK forecast page.
$MRBK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRBK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MRBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 04/29/2025
- Russell Gunther from DA Davidson set a target price of $18.0 on 04/29/2025
Full Release
MALVERN, Pa., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2024
Income:
Net income
$
5,592
$
2,399
$
3,326
Diluted earnings per common share
0.49
0.21
0.30
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
(1)
11,090
8,357
7,072
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix
Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $5.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, up $3.2 million, or 133%, from prior quarter.
Pre-provision net revenue
1
for the quarter was $11.1 million, an improvement of $4.0 million, or 57%. from Q2'2024.
Net interest margin was 3.54% for the second quarter of 2025, while loan yield improved to 7.24%, from prior quarter.
Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2025 were 0.90% and 12.68%, respectively.
Total assets at June 30, 2025 were $2.5 billion, compared to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024.
Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $33.2 million, or 2% from prior quarter.
On July 24, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable August 18, 2025 to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2025.
Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:
"Meridian’s second quarter 2025 earnings of $5.6 million were substantially above first quarter 2025, benefiting from improving margin, SBA loan sales and mortgage seasonality. PPNR was up 33% over the same period, reflecting overall healthy growth in our business units and good expense control. Loan growth was 2.5% for the quarter but was negatively impacted by a large SBA loan sale and the planned paydowns in our lease group. We continue to forecast loan growth in the 8-10% range for the year. Management is intensely focused on reducing the nonperforming loans, historically high for us, but negotiations and lengthy court schedules will slow the process.
Meridian Wealth Partners continued its solid performance with pre-tax income of $604 thousand for the quarter. We have hired senior managers in this unit to further our growth, and capture a greater percentage of opportunities from our loan groups. The mortgage team is performing nicely but still facing a lack of homes for sale in our Philadelphia metro and Baltimore markets. It had a big turnaround from the first quarter, but volume might have been significantly higher if the inventory was sufficient.
Our principal Philadelphia metro market is healthy and vibrant, and we have not yet seen the impact of economic uncertainties. We are excited about our market penetration in all segments, and believe this will propel us to greater performance."
Select Condensed Financial Information
As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited)
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Income:
Net income
$
5,592
$
2,399
$
5,600
$
4,743
$
3,326
Basic earnings per common share
0.50
0.21
0.50
0.43
0.30
Diluted earnings per common share
0.49
0.21
0.49
0.42
0.30
Net interest income
21,159
19,776
19,299
18,242
16,846
Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$
2,510,938
$
2,528,888
$
2,385,867
$
2,387,721
$
2,351,584
Loans, net of fees and costs
2,108,250
2,071,675
2,030,437
2,008,396
1,988,535
Total deposits
2,110,374
2,128,742
2,005,368
1,978,927
1,915,436
Non-interest bearing deposits
237,042
323,485
240,858
237,207
224,040
Stockholders' equity
178,020
173,568
171,522
167,450
162,382
Balance Sheet Average Balances:
Total assets
$
2,491,627
$
2,420,571
$
2,434,270
$
2,373,261
$
2,319,295
Total interest earning assets
2,404,952
2,330,224
2,342,651
2,277,523
2,222,177
Loans, net of fees and costs
2,113,411
2,039,676
2,029,739
1,997,574
1,972,740
Total deposits
2,095,028
2,036,208
2,043,505
1,960,145
1,919,954
Non-interest bearing deposits
249,745
244,161
259,118
246,310
229,040
Stockholders' equity
176,946
174,734
171,214
165,309
162,119
Performance Ratios (Annualized):
Return on average assets
0.90
%
0.40
%
0.92
%
0.80
%
0.58
%
Return on average equity
12.68
%
5.57
%
13.01
%
11.41
%
8.25
%
Income Statement -
Second
Quarter
2025
Compared to
First
Quarter
2025
Second quarter net income increased $3.2 million, or 133.1%, to $5.6 million as net interest income increased $1.4 million, the provision for credit losses decreased $1.4 million, and non-interest income increased $4.0 million. These improvements to net income were partially offset by a $2.6 million increase to non-interest expense over the prior quarter. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.
Net Interest income
The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.
Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
$ Change
% Change
Change due
to rate
Change due
to volume
Interest income:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
427
$
613
$
(186
)
(30.3
)%
$
15
$
(201
)
Investment securities - taxable
1,792
1,693
99
5.8
%
(10
)
109
Investment securities - tax exempt (1)
364
387
(23
)
(5.9
)%
(21
)
(2
)
Loans held for sale
495
333
162
48.6
%
(15
)
177
Loans held for investment (1)
38,204
36,218
1,986
5.5
%
320
1,666
Total loans
38,699
36,551
2,148
5.9
%
305
1,843
Total interest income
$
41,282
$
39,244
$
2,038
5.2
%
$
289
$
1,749
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,354
$
1,229
$
125
10.2
%
$
(51
)
$
176
Money market and savings deposits
8,097
7,808
289
3.7
%
65
224
Time deposits
7,850
7,831
19
0.2
%
(170
)
189
Total interest - bearing deposits
17,301
16,868
433
2.6
%
(156
)
589
Borrowings
1,672
1,469
203
13.8
%
10
193
Subordinated debentures
1,079
1,055
24
2.3
%
22
2
Total interest expense
20,052
19,392
660
3.4
%
(124
)
784
Net interest income differential
$
21,230
$
19,852
$
1,378
6.94
%
$
413
$
965
(1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.
Interest income increased $2.0 million quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven by increased average balances of interest earning assets and to a lesser degree by higher yields on those assets. Average interest earning assets increased by $74.7 million, and contributed $1.7 million to interest income, while the yield on earnings assets increased 6 basis points and contributed $289 thousand to interest income.
Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $73.6 million. The largest drivers of this increase were commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and small business loans which on a combined basis increased $72.4 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average leases of $9.4 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio increased on a combined basis $10.7 million on average.
Interest expense increased $660 thousand, quarter-over-quarter, due to higher volume of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. Interest expense on total deposits increased $433 thousand and interest expense on borrowings increased $227 thousand. During the period, interest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts increased $20.7 million and $18.3 million on average, respectively, while time deposits increased $14.2 million on average. Borrowings increased $14.5 million on average. On a rate basis, interest-bearing checking accounts and time deposits experienced a decrease in the cost, with the overall cost of deposits dropping 5 basis points.
Overall the net interest margin increased 8 basis points to 3.54% as the cost of funds declined and the yield on earning assets increased.
Provision for Credit Losses
The overall provision for credit losses for the second quarter decreased $1.4 million to $3.8 million, from $5.2 million in the first quarter. The lower provisioning reflects the drop in non-performing loans, a decrease in specific reserves required, as well as a lower level of loan growth quarter over quarter. Loan growth was impacted by the sale of SBA loans for the quarter, which exceeded the amount sold in the first quarter by $27.4 million.
Non-interest income
The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
$ Change
% Change
Mortgage banking income
$
5,762
$
3,393
$
2,369
69.8
%
Wealth management income
1,492
1,535
(43
)
(2.8
)%
SBA loan income
1,988
748
1,240
165.8
%
Earnings on investment in life insurance
240
222
18
8.1
%
Net gain (loss) on sale of MSRs
467
(52
)
519
(998.1
)%
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments
(102
)
149
(251
)
(168.5
)%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale
171
102
69
67.6
%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment
190
170
20
11.8
%
Net gain (loss) on hedging activity
16
21
(5
)
(23.8
)%
Other
1,064
1,036
28
2.7
%
Total non-interest income
$
11,288
$
7,324
$
3,964
54.1
%
Total non-interest income increased $4.0 million, or 54.1%, quarter-over-quarter largely due to a $2.4 million positive improvement in mortgage banking income, combined with a $1.2 million increase in SBA loan income from the sale of SBA loans, and a $467 thousand gain recognized on the sale of MSRs. Mortgage loan sales increased $63.5 million or 42.9% quarter-over-quarter driving higher gain on sale income in addition to an improvement in the overall margin, leading to the higher level of mortgage banking income.
SBA loan income increased $1.2 million as the volume of SBA loans sold was up $27.4 million to $39.5 million, for the quarter-ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter-ended March 31, 2025. The gross margin on SBA sales was 6.2% for the quarter, down from 8.7% for the previous quarter. The sale included seasoned loans from 2021 & 2022 for which the market premium was much lower.
Non-interest expense
The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
$ Change
% Change
Salaries and employee benefits
$
13,179
$
11,385
$
1,794
15.8
%
Occupancy and equipment
1,037
1,338
(301
)
(22.5
)%
Professional fees
1,164
763
401
52.6
%
Data processing and software
1,706
1,479
227
15.3
%
Advertising and promotion
1,277
779
498
63.9
%
Pennsylvania bank shares tax
269
269
—
—
%
Other
2,725
2,730
(5
)
(0.2
)%
Total non-interest expense
$
21,357
$
18,743
$
2,614
13.9
%
Overall salaries and benefits increased $1.8 million. Bank and wealth segments combined increased $1.4 million, while the mortgage segment increased $407 thousand. Bank and wealth segment salaries and employee benefits increased due to an increase of 12 full-time equivalent employees, as well as an increase in incentives and other benefits. Mortgage segment salaries, commissions, and employee benefits expense are impacted by volume and increased commensurate with the higher level of originations. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $301 thousand due to a full quarter of savings realized from office lease terminations that occurred in the last few quarters. Professional fees increased $401 thousand over the prior period due to increases in legal, accounting, and other professional fees, while advertising and promotion expenses increased $498 thousand due to the timing of business development activities that typically increase this time of year, including special events.
Balance Sheet -
June 30, 2025
Compared to
March 31, 2025
Total assets decreased $18.0 million, or 0.7%, to $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2025 from $2.5 billion at March 31, 2025. Interest-earning cash and fed funds decreased $84.7 million, or 74.1%, to $29.6 million as of June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025, as a temporary deposit at the end of the prior quarter of $103 million from a long standing customer, was eventually withdrawn after being on hand for several weeks.
Portfolio loans grew $36.2 million, or 1.7% quarter-over-quarter. This growth was generated from commercial & industrial loans which increased $32.0 million, or 8.6%, commercial mortgage loans which increased $10.3 million, or 1.2%, and construction loans which increased $7.3 million, or 2.6%. SBA loan balances decreased $16.4 million, or 10.2%, from March 31, 2025, due to the increase in sales of such loans in the second quarter as discussed above in the non-interest income section. Lease financings also decreased $9.0 million, or 13.5% from March 31, 2025, partially offsetting the above noted loan growth, but this decline was expected.
Total deposits decreased $18.4 million, or 0.9% quarter-over-quarter, led by a decline in non-interest bearing deposit of $86.4 million due to the impact of the $103 million temporary deposit discussed above, but this decline was largely offset by an increase of $68.1 million in interest-bearing deposits. Money market accounts and savings accounts increased a combined $8.7 million, while interest bearing demand deposits increased $12.8 million, and time deposits increased $46.6 million from largely wholesale efforts. Overall borrowings decreased $625 thousand, or 0.4% quarter-over-quarter.
Total stockholders’ equity increased by $4.5 million from March 31, 2025, to $178.0 million as of June 30, 2025. Changes to equity for the current quarter included net income of $5.6 million, less dividends paid of $1.4 million, offset by a decrease of $102 thousand in other comprehensive income. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.32% at June 30, 2025.
Asset Quality Summary
There was a positive improvement in the level of non-performing loans in the second quarter as they decreased $1.7 million to $50.5 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $52.2 million at March 31, 2025. This decline in non-performing loans was largely the result of the repossession of a billboard asset from a commercial loan relationship and a commercial real estate property from a separate commercial loan relationship. These assets were reclassified into OREO and other repossessed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2025. The decline in non-performing loans was partially offset by additional SBA loans that became non-performing during the quarter. Included in non-performing loans are $19.4 million of SBA loans of which $10.0 million, or 52%, are guaranteed by the SBA. The SBA portfolio was subject to the Fed's rapid rate increase and $13.8 million, or 71% of these non-performing loans originated in 2020-2021 when rates were lower by over 500 basis points. As a result of these changes in non-performing loans, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans decreased 14 bps to 2.35% as of June 30, 2025, from 2.49% as of March 31, 2025.
Net charge-offs increased to $3.6 million, or 0.17% of total average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $2.8 million, or 0.14%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Second quarter charge-offs consisted of $2.2 million in SBA loans, $972 thousand of small ticket equipment leases, and $583 thousand in commercial loans partly related to the repossession of loan collateral discussed above. Overall there were recoveries of $380 thousand, mainly related to leases.
The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.00% as of June 30, 2025, relatively flat from 1.01% as of March 31, 2025. The baseline quantitative and qualitative reserve factors increased in the second quarter ACL calculation, offset by the impact of a lower reserve need as specific reserves declined. As of June 30, 2025 there were specific reserves of $3.3 million against individually evaluated loans, a decrease of $1.7 million from $5.0 million in specific reserves as of March 31, 2025.
About Meridian Corporation
Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through its 17 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.
“Safe Harbor” Statement
In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; escalating tariff and other trade policies and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Earnings and Per Share Data:
Net income
$
5,592
$
2,399
$
5,600
$
4,743
$
3,326
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.50
$
0.21
$
0.50
$
0.43
$
0.30
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.49
$
0.21
$
0.49
$
0.42
$
0.30
Common shares outstanding
11,297
11,285
11,240
11,229
11,191
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
(2)
0.90
%
0.40
%
0.92
%
0.80
%
0.58
%
Return on average equity
(2)
12.68
5.57
13.01
11.41
8.25
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
(2)
3.54
3.46
3.29
3.20
3.06
Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)
(2)
6.89
6.83
6.81
7.06
6.98
Cost of funds
(2)
3.52
3.56
3.71
4.05
4.10
Efficiency ratio
65.82
%
69.16
%
65.72
%
70.67
%
72.89
%
Asset Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.17
%
0.14
%
0.34
%
0.11
%
0.20
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
2.35
2.49
2.19
2.20
1.84
Non-performing assets to total assets
2.14
2.07
1.90
1.97
1.68
Allowance for credit losses to:
Total loans and other finance receivables
0.99
1.01
0.91
1.09
1.09
Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value)
(1)
1.00
1.01
0.91
1.10
1.10
Non-performing loans
41.26
%
39.90
%
40.86
%
48.66
%
57.66
%
Capital Ratios:
Book value per common share
$
15.76
$
15.38
$
15.26
$
14.91
$
14.51
Tangible book value per common share
$
15.44
$
15.06
$
14.93
$
14.58
$
14.17
Total equity/Total assets
7.09
%
6.86
%
7.19
%
7.01
%
6.91
%
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation
(1)
6.96
6.73
7.05
6.87
6.76
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank
(1)
8.96
8.61
9.06
8.95
8.85
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank
9.32
9.30
9.21
9.32
9.33
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank
10.53
10.15
10.33
10.17
9.84
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank
10.53
10.15
10.33
10.17
9.84
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank
11.54
%
11.14
%
11.20
%
11.22
%
10.84
%
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix
(2) Annualized
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six
Months Ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2024
Interest income:
Loans and other finance receivables, including fees
$
38,697
$
36,549
$
36,486
$
75,246
$
71,825
Securities - taxable
1,792
1,693
1,324
3,485
2,575
Securities - tax-exempt
295
313
324
608
649
Cash and cash equivalents
427
613
331
1,040
631
Total interest income
41,211
39,168
38,465
80,379
75,680
Interest expense:
Deposits
17,301
16,868
18,991
34,169
36,383
Borrowings and subordinated debentures
2,751
2,524
2,628
5,275
5,842
Total interest expense
20,052
19,392
21,619
39,444
42,225
Net interest income
21,159
19,776
16,846
40,935
33,455
Provision for credit losses
3,803
5,212
2,680
9,015
5,546
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
17,356
14,564
14,166
31,920
27,909
Non-interest income:
Mortgage banking income
5,762
3,393
5,420
9,155
9,054
Wealth management income
1,492
1,535
1,444
3,027
2,761
SBA loan income
1,988
748
785
2,736
1,771
Earnings on investment in life insurance
240
222
215
462
422
Net gain (loss) on sale of MSRs
467
(52
)
—
415
—
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments
(102
)
149
203
47
278
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale
171
102
(29
)
273
(31
)
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment
190
170
(24
)
360
(199
)
Net gain (loss) on hedging activity
16
21
(63
)
37
(82
)
Other
1,064
1,036
1,293
2,100
3,254
Total non-interest income
11,288
7,324
9,244
18,612
17,228
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
13,179
11,385
11,437
24,564
22,010
Occupancy and equipment
1,037
1,338
1,230
2,375
2,463
Professional fees
1,164
763
1,029
1,927
2,527
Data processing and software
1,706
1,479
1,506
3,185
3,038
Advertising and promotion
1,277
779
989
2,056
1,737
Pennsylvania bank shares tax
269
269
274
538
548
Other
2,725
2,730
2,553
5,455
4,869
Total non-interest expense
21,357
18,743
19,018
40,100
37,192
Income before income taxes
7,287
3,145
4,392
10,432
7,945
Income tax expense
1,695
746
1,066
2,441
1,943
Net income
$
5,592
$
2,399
$
3,326
$
7,991
$
6,002
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.50
$
0.21
$
0.30
$
0.71
$
0.54
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.49
$
0.21
$
0.30
$
0.70
$
0.54
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
11,228
11,205
11,096
11,215
11,092
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
11,392
11,446
11,150
11,415
11,178
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
20,604
$
16,976
$
5,598
$
12,542
$
8,457
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks
29,570
113,620
21,864
19,805
15,601
Federal funds sold
—
629
—
—
—
Cash and cash equivalents
50,174
131,225
27,462
32,347
24,058
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
187,902
185,221
174,304
171,568
159,141
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
32,642
32,720
33,771
33,833
35,089
Equity investments
2,130
2,126
2,086
2,166
2,088
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
44,078
28,047
32,413
46,602
54,278
Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs
2,108,250
2,071,675
2,030,437
2,008,396
1,988,535
Allowance for credit losses
(20,851
)
(20,827
)
(18,438
)
(21,965
)
(21,703
)
Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses
2,087,399
2,050,848
2,011,999
1,986,431
1,966,832
Restricted investment in bank stock
9,162
8,369
7,753
8,542
10,044
Bank premises and equipment, net
12,320
12,028
12,151
12,807
13,114
Bank owned life insurance
30,175
29,935
29,712
29,489
29,267
Accrued interest receivable
10,334
10,345
9,958
10,012
9,973
OREO and other repossessed assets
3,148
249
276
1,967
1,967
Deferred income taxes
5,314
5,136
4,669
3,537
3,950
Servicing assets
3,658
4,284
4,382
4,364
11,341
Servicing assets held for sale
—
—
—
6,609
—
Goodwill
899
899
899
899
899
Intangible assets
2,665
2,716
2,767
2,818
2,869
Other assets
28,938
24,740
31,265
33,730
26,674
Total assets
$
2,510,938
$
2,528,888
$
2,385,867
$
2,387,721
$
2,351,584
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
237,042
$
323,485
$
240,858
$
237,207
$
224,040
Interest bearing:
Interest checking
173,865
161,055
141,439
133,429
130,062
Money market and savings deposits
956,448
947,795
913,536
822,837
787,479
Time deposits
743,019
696,407
709,535
785,454
773,855
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,873,332
1,805,257
1,764,510
1,741,720
1,691,396
Total deposits
2,110,374
2,128,742
2,005,368
1,978,927
1,915,436
Borrowings
138,965
139,590
124,471
144,880
187,260
Subordinated debentures
49,792
49,761
49,743
49,928
49,897
Accrued interest payable
7,059
7,404
6,860
7,017
7,709
Other liabilities
26,728
29,823
27,903
39,519
28,900
Total liabilities
2,332,918
2,355,320
2,214,345
2,220,271
2,189,202
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
13,300
13,288
13,243
13,232
13,194
Surplus
82,184
82,026
81,545
81,002
80,639
Treasury stock
(26,079
)
(26,079
)
(26,079
)
(26,079
)
(26,079
)
Unearned common stock held by ESOP
(1,006
)
(1,006
)
(1,006
)
(1,204
)
(1,204
)
Retained earnings
117,132
112,952
111,961
107,765
104,420
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,511
)
(7,613
)
(8,142
)
(7,266
)
(8,588
)
Total stockholders’ equity
178,020
173,568
171,522
167,450
162,382
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
2,510,938
$
2,528,888
$
2,385,867
$
2,387,721
$
2,351,584
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Interest income
$
41,211
$
39,168
$
40,028
$
40,319
$
38,465
Interest expense
20,052
19,392
20,729
22,077
21,619
Net interest income
21,159
19,776
19,299
18,242
16,846
Provision for credit losses
3,803
5,212
3,572
2,282
2,680
Non-interest income
11,288
7,324
13,279
10,831
9,244
Non-interest expense
21,357
18,743
21,411
20,546
19,018
Income before income tax expense
7,287
3,145
7,595
6,245
4,392
Income tax expense
1,695
746
1,995
1,502
1,066
Net Income
$
5,592
$
2,399
$
5,600
$
4,743
$
3,326
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
11,228
11,205
11,158
11,110
11,096
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.50
$
0.21
$
0.50
$
0.43
$
0.30
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
11,392
11,446
11,375
11,234
11,150
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.49
$
0.21
$
0.49
$
0.42
$
0.30
Segment Information
Three
Months Ended
June 30, 2025
Three
Months Ended
June 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
Bank
Wealth
Mortgage
Total
Bank
Wealth
Mortgage
Total
Net interest income
$
21,025
$
63
$
71
$
21,159
$
16,784
$
36
$
26
$
16,846
Provision for credit losses
3,803
—
—
3,803
2,680
—
—
2,680
Net interest income after provision
17,222
63
71
17,356
14,104
36
26
14,166
Non-interest income
3,029
1,492
6,767
11,288
1,673
1,444
6,127
9,244
Non-interest expense
15,049
951
5,357
21,357
12,606
804
5,608
19,018
Income before income taxes
$
5,202
$
604
$
1,481
$
7,287
$
3,171
$
676
$
545
$
4,392
Efficiency ratio
63
%
61
%
78
%
66
%
68
%
54
%
91
%
73
%
Six
Months Ended
June 30, 2025
Six
Months Ended
June 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
Bank
Wealth
Mortgage
Total
Bank
Wealth
Mortgage
Total
Net interest income
$
40,730
$
73
$
132
$
40,935
$
33,376
$
30
$
49
$
33,455
Provision for credit losses
9,015
—
—
9,015
5,546
—
—
5,546
Net interest income after provision
31,715
73
132
31,920
27,830
30
49
27,909
Non-interest income
4,942
3,027
10,643
18,612
3,550
2,760
10,918
17,228
Non-interest expense
27,809
1,768
10,523
40,100
24,669
1,636
10,887
37,192
Income before income taxes
$
8,848
$
1,332
$
252
$
10,432
$
6,711
$
1,154
$
80
$
7,945
Efficiency ratio
61
%
57
%
98
%
67
%
67
%
59
%
99
%
73
%
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Six
Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2024
Income before income tax expense
$
7,287
$
3,145
$
4,392
$
10,432
$
7,945
Provision for credit losses
3,803
5,212
2,680
9,015
5,546
Pre-provision net revenue
$
11,090
$
8,357
$
7,072
$
19,447
$
13,491
Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Six
Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2024
Bank
$
9,005
$
8,860
$
5,851
$
17,863
$
12,257
Wealth
604
726
676
1,332
1,154
Mortgage
1,481
(1,229
)
545
252
80
Pre-provision net revenue
$
11,090
$
8,357
$
7,072
$
19,447
$
13,491
Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding and Loans at Fair Value
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Allowance for credit losses (GAAP)
$
20,851
$
20,827
$
18,438
$
21,965
$
21,703
Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)
2,108,250
2,071,675
2,030,437
2,008,396
1,988,535
Less: Loans at fair value
(14,541
)
(14,182
)
(14,501
)
(13,965
)
(12,900
)
Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)
$
2,093,709
$
2,057,493
$
2,015,936
$
1,994,431
$
1,975,635
ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)
0.99
%
1.01
%
0.91
%
1.09
%
1.09
%
ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)
1.00
%
1.01
%
0.91
%
1.10
%
1.10
%
Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
178,020
$
173,568
$
171,522
$
167,450
$
162,382
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(3,564
)
(3,615
)
(3,666
)
(3,717
)
(3,768
)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
174,456
169,953
167,856
163,733
158,614
Total assets (GAAP)
2,510,938
2,528,888
2,385,867
2,387,721
2,351,584
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(3,564
)
(3,615
)
(3,666
)
(3,717
)
(3,768
)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
2,507,374
$
2,525,273
$
2,382,201
$
2,384,004
$
2,347,816
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP)
6.96
%
6.73
%
7.05
%
6.87
%
6.76
%
Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
228,127
$
220,768
$
219,119
$
217,028
$
211,308
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(3,564
)
(3,615
)
(3,666
)
(3,717
)
(3,768
)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
224,563
217,153
215,453
213,311
207,540
Total assets (GAAP)
2,510,684
2,525,029
2,382,014
2,385,994
2,349,600
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(3,564
)
(3,615
)
(3,666
)
(3,717
)
(3,768
)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
2,507,120
$
2,521,414
$
2,378,348
$
2,382,277
$
2,345,832
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP)
8.96
%
8.61
%
9.06
%
8.95
%
8.85
%
Tangible Book Value Reconciliation
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Book value per common share
$
15.76
$
15.38
$
15.26
$
14.91
$
14.51
Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets
0.32
0.32
0.33
0.33
0.34
Tangible book value per common share
$
15.44
$
15.06
$
14.93
$
14.58
$
14.17
Contact:
Christopher J. Annas
484.568.5001
CAnnas@meridianbanker.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.