Meridian Corporation Reports Significant Increase in Q2 2025 Earnings, Declares Quarterly Dividend

July 24, 2025 — 05:50 pm EDT

Meridian Corporation reports Q2 2025 net income of $5.6 million, up 133% from Q1, with increased revenue and assets.

Quiver AI Summary

Meridian Corporation reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, achieving a net income of $5.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, marking a 133% increase from the previous quarter. Pre-provision net revenue rose to $11.1 million, up 57% from Q2 2024, driven by improvements in net interest margin and a significant increase in non-interest income, particularly from mortgage banking and SBA loan activities. Despite a slight decline in total assets to $2.5 billion and challenges in loan growth due to strategic loan sales and planned paydowns, the company anticipates an annual loan growth of 8-10%. Meridian's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, reflecting confidence in the company's financial health. The management highlighted ongoing efforts to manage non-performing loans and expand their market presence in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for Q2 2025 increased by 133% to $5.6 million compared to Q1 2025, indicating strong financial growth.
  • Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) improved by 57% year-over-year, highlighting operational efficiency and revenue generation capabilities.
  • The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • There was a positive reduction in non-performing loans, decreasing from $52.2 million to $50.5 million, which signifies an improvement in asset quality.

Potential Negatives

  • Total assets remained largely unchanged from the prior quarter, indicating potential stagnation in growth.
  • Non-performing loans, while slightly decreased, still represent a concerning level at 2.35% of total loans, suggesting ongoing credit quality issues.
  • Net charge-offs increased to $3.6 million, reflecting potential weaknesses in the loan portfolio and credit management practices.

FAQ

What is Meridian Corporation's net income for Q2 2025?

Meridian Corporation reported a net income of $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How much was the cash dividend declared by Meridian?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share.

What was the net interest margin for Q2 2025?

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.54%.

What factors contributed to the increase in net income?

The increase was driven by improved margins, SBA loan sales, and mortgage seasonality.

How has Meridian's total assets changed over the year?

Total assets increased to $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $2.4 billion a year earlier.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024


Income:





Net income
$
5,592

$
2,399

$
3,326

Diluted earnings per common share

0.49


0.21


0.30

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(1)

11,090


8,357


7,072

(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix













  • Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $5.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, up $3.2 million, or 133%, from prior quarter.




  • Pre-provision net revenue

    1

    for the quarter was $11.1 million, an improvement of $4.0 million, or 57%. from Q2'2024.




  • Net interest margin was 3.54% for the second quarter of 2025, while loan yield improved to 7.24%, from prior quarter.




  • Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2025 were 0.90% and 12.68%, respectively.




  • Total assets at June 30, 2025 were $2.5 billion, compared to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024.




  • Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $33.2 million, or 2% from prior quarter.




  • On July 24, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable August 18, 2025 to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2025.





Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:



"Meridian’s second quarter 2025 earnings of $5.6 million were substantially above first quarter 2025, benefiting from improving margin, SBA loan sales and mortgage seasonality. PPNR was up 33% over the same period, reflecting overall healthy growth in our business units and good expense control. Loan growth was 2.5% for the quarter but was negatively impacted by a large SBA loan sale and the planned paydowns in our lease group. We continue to forecast loan growth in the 8-10% range for the year. Management is intensely focused on reducing the nonperforming loans, historically high for us, but negotiations and lengthy court schedules will slow the process.



Meridian Wealth Partners continued its solid performance with pre-tax income of $604 thousand for the quarter. We have hired senior managers in this unit to further our growth, and capture a greater percentage of opportunities from our loan groups. The mortgage team is performing nicely but still facing a lack of homes for sale in our Philadelphia metro and Baltimore markets. It had a big turnaround from the first quarter, but volume might have been significantly higher if the inventory was sufficient.



Our principal Philadelphia metro market is healthy and vibrant, and we have not yet seen the impact of economic uncertainties. We are excited about our market penetration in all segments, and believe this will propel us to greater performance."




Select Condensed Financial Information

As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited)



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Income:









Net income
$
5,592


$
2,399


$
5,600


$
4,743


$
3,326

Basic earnings per common share

0.50



0.21



0.50



0.43



0.30

Diluted earnings per common share

0.49



0.21



0.49



0.42



0.30

Net interest income

21,159



19,776



19,299



18,242



16,846












Balance Sheet:









Total assets
$
2,510,938


$
2,528,888


$
2,385,867


$
2,387,721


$
2,351,584

Loans, net of fees and costs

2,108,250



2,071,675



2,030,437



2,008,396



1,988,535

Total deposits

2,110,374



2,128,742



2,005,368



1,978,927



1,915,436

Non-interest bearing deposits

237,042



323,485



240,858



237,207



224,040

Stockholders' equity

178,020



173,568



171,522



167,450



162,382












Balance Sheet Average Balances:









Total assets
$
2,491,627


$
2,420,571


$
2,434,270


$
2,373,261


$
2,319,295

Total interest earning assets

2,404,952



2,330,224



2,342,651



2,277,523



2,222,177

Loans, net of fees and costs

2,113,411



2,039,676



2,029,739



1,997,574



1,972,740

Total deposits

2,095,028



2,036,208



2,043,505



1,960,145



1,919,954

Non-interest bearing deposits

249,745



244,161



259,118



246,310



229,040

Stockholders' equity

176,946



174,734



171,214



165,309



162,119












Performance Ratios (Annualized):









Return on average assets

0.90
%


0.40
%


0.92
%


0.80
%


0.58
%

Return on average equity

12.68
%


5.57
%


13.01
%


11.41
%


8.25
%























Income Statement -


Second


Quarter


2025


Compared to


First


Quarter


2025



Second quarter net income increased $3.2 million, or 133.1%, to $5.6 million as net interest income increased $1.4 million, the provision for credit losses decreased $1.4 million, and non-interest income increased $4.0 million. These improvements to net income were partially offset by a $2.6 million increase to non-interest expense over the prior quarter. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.




Net Interest income



The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

Three Months Ended









(dollars in thousands)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


$ Change


% Change


Change due


to rate


Change due


to volume


Interest income:











Cash and cash equivalents
$
427

$
613

$
(186
)

(30.3
)%

$
15


$
(201
)

Investment securities - taxable

1,792


1,693


99


5.8
%


(10
)


109

Investment securities - tax exempt (1)

364


387


(23
)

(5.9
)%


(21
)


(2
)

Loans held for sale

495


333


162


48.6
%


(15
)


177

Loans held for investment (1)

38,204


36,218


1,986


5.5
%


320



1,666

Total loans

38,699


36,551


2,148


5.9
%


305



1,843

Total interest income
$
41,282

$
39,244

$
2,038


5.2
%

$
289


$
1,749


Interest expense:











Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,354

$
1,229

$
125


10.2
%

$
(51
)

$
176

Money market and savings deposits

8,097


7,808


289


3.7
%


65



224

Time deposits

7,850


7,831


19


0.2
%


(170
)


189

Total interest - bearing deposits

17,301


16,868


433


2.6
%


(156
)


589

Borrowings

1,672


1,469


203


13.8
%


10



193

Subordinated debentures

1,079


1,055


24


2.3
%


22



2

Total interest expense

20,052


19,392


660


3.4
%


(124
)


784

Net interest income differential
$
21,230

$
19,852

$
1,378


6.94
%

$
413


$
965

(1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.






















Interest income increased $2.0 million quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven by increased average balances of interest earning assets and to a lesser degree by higher yields on those assets. Average interest earning assets increased by $74.7 million, and contributed $1.7 million to interest income, while the yield on earnings assets increased 6 basis points and contributed $289 thousand to interest income.



Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $73.6 million. The largest drivers of this increase were commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and small business loans which on a combined basis increased $72.4 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average leases of $9.4 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio increased on a combined basis $10.7 million on average.



Interest expense increased $660 thousand, quarter-over-quarter, due to higher volume of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. Interest expense on total deposits increased $433 thousand and interest expense on borrowings increased $227 thousand. During the period, interest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts increased $20.7 million and $18.3 million on average, respectively, while time deposits increased $14.2 million on average. Borrowings increased $14.5 million on average. On a rate basis, interest-bearing checking accounts and time deposits experienced a decrease in the cost, with the overall cost of deposits dropping 5 basis points.



Overall the net interest margin increased 8 basis points to 3.54% as the cost of funds declined and the yield on earning assets increased.




Provision for Credit Losses



The overall provision for credit losses for the second quarter decreased $1.4 million to $3.8 million, from $5.2 million in the first quarter. The lower provisioning reflects the drop in non-performing loans, a decrease in specific reserves required, as well as a lower level of loan growth quarter over quarter. Loan growth was impacted by the sale of SBA loans for the quarter, which exceeded the amount sold in the first quarter by $27.4 million.




Non-interest income



The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended





(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


$ Change


% Change

Mortgage banking income
$
5,762


$
3,393


$
2,369


69.8
%

Wealth management income

1,492



1,535



(43
)

(2.8
)%

SBA loan income

1,988



748



1,240


165.8
%

Earnings on investment in life insurance

240



222



18


8.1
%

Net gain (loss) on sale of MSRs

467



(52
)


519


(998.1
)%

Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments

(102
)


149



(251
)

(168.5
)%

Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale

171



102



69


67.6
%

Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment

190



170



20


11.8
%

Net gain (loss) on hedging activity

16



21



(5
)

(23.8
)%

Other

1,064



1,036



28


2.7
%

Total non-interest income
$
11,288


$
7,324


$
3,964


54.1
%

















Total non-interest income increased $4.0 million, or 54.1%, quarter-over-quarter largely due to a $2.4 million positive improvement in mortgage banking income, combined with a $1.2 million increase in SBA loan income from the sale of SBA loans, and a $467 thousand gain recognized on the sale of MSRs. Mortgage loan sales increased $63.5 million or 42.9% quarter-over-quarter driving higher gain on sale income in addition to an improvement in the overall margin, leading to the higher level of mortgage banking income.



SBA loan income increased $1.2 million as the volume of SBA loans sold was up $27.4 million to $39.5 million, for the quarter-ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter-ended March 31, 2025. The gross margin on SBA sales was 6.2% for the quarter, down from 8.7% for the previous quarter. The sale included seasoned loans from 2021 & 2022 for which the market premium was much lower.




Non-interest expense



The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended





(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


$ Change


% Change

Salaries and employee benefits
$
13,179

$
11,385

$
1,794


15.8
%

Occupancy and equipment

1,037


1,338


(301
)

(22.5
)%

Professional fees

1,164


763


401


52.6
%

Data processing and software

1,706


1,479


227


15.3
%

Advertising and promotion

1,277


779


498


63.9
%

Pennsylvania bank shares tax

269


269








%

Other

2,725


2,730


(5
)

(0.2
)%

Total non-interest expense
$
21,357

$
18,743

$
2,614


13.9
%















Overall salaries and benefits increased $1.8 million. Bank and wealth segments combined increased $1.4 million, while the mortgage segment increased $407 thousand. Bank and wealth segment salaries and employee benefits increased due to an increase of 12 full-time equivalent employees, as well as an increase in incentives and other benefits. Mortgage segment salaries, commissions, and employee benefits expense are impacted by volume and increased commensurate with the higher level of originations. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $301 thousand due to a full quarter of savings realized from office lease terminations that occurred in the last few quarters. Professional fees increased $401 thousand over the prior period due to increases in legal, accounting, and other professional fees, while advertising and promotion expenses increased $498 thousand due to the timing of business development activities that typically increase this time of year, including special events.




Balance Sheet -


June 30, 2025


Compared to


March 31, 2025



Total assets decreased $18.0 million, or 0.7%, to $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2025 from $2.5 billion at March 31, 2025. Interest-earning cash and fed funds decreased $84.7 million, or 74.1%, to $29.6 million as of June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025, as a temporary deposit at the end of the prior quarter of $103 million from a long standing customer, was eventually withdrawn after being on hand for several weeks.



Portfolio loans grew $36.2 million, or 1.7% quarter-over-quarter. This growth was generated from commercial & industrial loans which increased $32.0 million, or 8.6%, commercial mortgage loans which increased $10.3 million, or 1.2%, and construction loans which increased $7.3 million, or 2.6%. SBA loan balances decreased $16.4 million, or 10.2%, from March 31, 2025, due to the increase in sales of such loans in the second quarter as discussed above in the non-interest income section. Lease financings also decreased $9.0 million, or 13.5% from March 31, 2025, partially offsetting the above noted loan growth, but this decline was expected.



Total deposits decreased $18.4 million, or 0.9% quarter-over-quarter, led by a decline in non-interest bearing deposit of $86.4 million due to the impact of the $103 million temporary deposit discussed above, but this decline was largely offset by an increase of $68.1 million in interest-bearing deposits. Money market accounts and savings accounts increased a combined $8.7 million, while interest bearing demand deposits increased $12.8 million, and time deposits increased $46.6 million from largely wholesale efforts. Overall borrowings decreased $625 thousand, or 0.4% quarter-over-quarter.



Total stockholders’ equity increased by $4.5 million from March 31, 2025, to $178.0 million as of June 30, 2025. Changes to equity for the current quarter included net income of $5.6 million, less dividends paid of $1.4 million, offset by a decrease of $102 thousand in other comprehensive income. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.32% at June 30, 2025.




Asset Quality Summary



There was a positive improvement in the level of non-performing loans in the second quarter as they decreased $1.7 million to $50.5 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $52.2 million at March 31, 2025. This decline in non-performing loans was largely the result of the repossession of a billboard asset from a commercial loan relationship and a commercial real estate property from a separate commercial loan relationship. These assets were reclassified into OREO and other repossessed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2025. The decline in non-performing loans was partially offset by additional SBA loans that became non-performing during the quarter. Included in non-performing loans are $19.4 million of SBA loans of which $10.0 million, or 52%, are guaranteed by the SBA. The SBA portfolio was subject to the Fed's rapid rate increase and $13.8 million, or 71% of these non-performing loans originated in 2020-2021 when rates were lower by over 500 basis points. As a result of these changes in non-performing loans, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans decreased 14 bps to 2.35% as of June 30, 2025, from 2.49% as of March 31, 2025.



Net charge-offs increased to $3.6 million, or 0.17% of total average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $2.8 million, or 0.14%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Second quarter charge-offs consisted of $2.2 million in SBA loans, $972 thousand of small ticket equipment leases, and $583 thousand in commercial loans partly related to the repossession of loan collateral discussed above. Overall there were recoveries of $380 thousand, mainly related to leases.



The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.00% as of June 30, 2025, relatively flat from 1.01% as of March 31, 2025. The baseline quantitative and qualitative reserve factors increased in the second quarter ACL calculation, offset by the impact of a lower reserve need as specific reserves declined. As of June 30, 2025 there were specific reserves of $3.3 million against individually evaluated loans, a decrease of $1.7 million from $5.0 million in specific reserves as of March 31, 2025.




About Meridian Corporation



Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through its 17 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.




“Safe Harbor” Statement



In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; escalating tariff and other trade policies and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES


FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)


(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


Earnings and Per Share Data:









Net income
$
5,592


$
2,399


$
5,600


$
4,743


$
3,326

Basic earnings per common share
$
0.50


$
0.21


$
0.50


$
0.43


$
0.30

Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.49


$
0.21


$
0.49


$
0.42


$
0.30

Common shares outstanding

11,297



11,285



11,240



11,229



11,191












Performance Ratios:









Return on average assets

(2)

0.90
%


0.40
%


0.92
%


0.80
%


0.58
%

Return on average equity

(2)

12.68



5.57



13.01



11.41



8.25

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)

(2)

3.54



3.46



3.29



3.20



3.06

Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)

(2)

6.89



6.83



6.81



7.06



6.98

Cost of funds

(2)

3.52



3.56



3.71



4.05



4.10

Efficiency ratio

65.82
%


69.16
%


65.72
%


70.67
%


72.89
%












Asset Quality Ratios:









Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.17
%


0.14
%


0.34
%


0.11
%


0.20
%

Non-performing loans to total loans

2.35



2.49



2.19



2.20



1.84

Non-performing assets to total assets

2.14



2.07



1.90



1.97



1.68

Allowance for credit losses to:









Total loans and other finance receivables

0.99



1.01



0.91



1.09



1.09

Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value)

(1)

1.00



1.01



0.91



1.10



1.10

Non-performing loans

41.26
%


39.90
%


40.86
%


48.66
%


57.66
%












Capital Ratios:









Book value per common share
$
15.76


$
15.38


$
15.26


$
14.91


$
14.51

Tangible book value per common share
$
15.44


$
15.06


$
14.93


$
14.58


$
14.17

Total equity/Total assets

7.09
%


6.86
%


7.19
%


7.01
%


6.91
%

Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation

(1)

6.96



6.73



7.05



6.87



6.76

Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank

(1)

8.96



8.61



9.06



8.95



8.85

Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank

9.32



9.30



9.21



9.32



9.33

Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank

10.53



10.15



10.33



10.17



9.84

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank

10.53



10.15



10.33



10.17



9.84

Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank

11.54
%


11.14
%


11.20
%


11.22
%


10.84
%

(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix








(2) Annualized






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)


(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended


Six


Months Ended



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024


June 30,




2025


June 30,




2024


Interest income:









Loans and other finance receivables, including fees
$
38,697


$
36,549


$
36,486


$
75,246

$
71,825

Securities - taxable

1,792



1,693



1,324



3,485


2,575

Securities - tax-exempt

295



313



324



608


649

Cash and cash equivalents

427



613



331



1,040


631

Total interest income

41,211



39,168



38,465



80,379


75,680


Interest expense:









Deposits

17,301



16,868



18,991



34,169


36,383

Borrowings and subordinated debentures

2,751



2,524



2,628



5,275


5,842

Total interest expense

20,052



19,392



21,619



39,444


42,225

Net interest income

21,159



19,776



16,846



40,935


33,455

Provision for credit losses

3,803



5,212



2,680



9,015


5,546

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

17,356



14,564



14,166



31,920


27,909


Non-interest income:









Mortgage banking income

5,762



3,393



5,420



9,155


9,054

Wealth management income

1,492



1,535



1,444



3,027


2,761

SBA loan income

1,988



748



785



2,736


1,771

Earnings on investment in life insurance

240



222



215



462


422

Net gain (loss) on sale of MSRs

467



(52
)







415





Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments

(102
)


149



203



47


278

Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale

171



102



(29
)


273


(31
)

Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment

190



170



(24
)


360


(199
)

Net gain (loss) on hedging activity

16



21



(63
)


37


(82
)

Other

1,064



1,036



1,293



2,100


3,254

Total non-interest income

11,288



7,324



9,244



18,612


17,228


Non-interest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

13,179



11,385



11,437



24,564


22,010

Occupancy and equipment

1,037



1,338



1,230



2,375


2,463

Professional fees

1,164



763



1,029



1,927


2,527

Data processing and software

1,706



1,479



1,506



3,185


3,038

Advertising and promotion

1,277



779



989



2,056


1,737

Pennsylvania bank shares tax

269



269



274



538


548

Other

2,725



2,730



2,553



5,455


4,869

Total non-interest expense

21,357



18,743



19,018



40,100


37,192

Income before income taxes

7,287



3,145



4,392



10,432


7,945

Income tax expense

1,695



746



1,066



2,441


1,943

Net income
$
5,592


$
2,399


$
3,326


$
7,991

$
6,002











Basic earnings per common share
$
0.50


$
0.21


$
0.30


$
0.71

$
0.54

Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.49


$
0.21


$
0.30


$
0.70

$
0.54











Basic weighted average shares outstanding

11,228



11,205



11,096



11,215


11,092

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

11,392



11,446



11,150



11,415


11,178





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)


(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)














June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


Assets:









Cash and due from banks
$
20,604


$
16,976


$
5,598


$
12,542


$
8,457

Interest-bearing deposits at other banks

29,570



113,620



21,864



19,805



15,601

Federal funds sold






629
















Cash and cash equivalents

50,174



131,225



27,462



32,347



24,058

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

187,902



185,221



174,304



171,568



159,141

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

32,642



32,720



33,771



33,833



35,089

Equity investments

2,130



2,126



2,086



2,166



2,088

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

44,078



28,047



32,413



46,602



54,278

Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs

2,108,250



2,071,675



2,030,437



2,008,396



1,988,535

Allowance for credit losses

(20,851
)


(20,827
)


(18,438
)


(21,965
)


(21,703
)

Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses

2,087,399



2,050,848



2,011,999



1,986,431



1,966,832

Restricted investment in bank stock

9,162



8,369



7,753



8,542



10,044

Bank premises and equipment, net

12,320



12,028



12,151



12,807



13,114

Bank owned life insurance

30,175



29,935



29,712



29,489



29,267

Accrued interest receivable

10,334



10,345



9,958



10,012



9,973

OREO and other repossessed assets

3,148



249



276



1,967



1,967

Deferred income taxes

5,314



5,136



4,669



3,537



3,950

Servicing assets

3,658



4,284



4,382



4,364



11,341

Servicing assets held for sale
















6,609






Goodwill

899



899



899



899



899

Intangible assets

2,665



2,716



2,767



2,818



2,869

Other assets

28,938



24,740



31,265



33,730



26,674

Total assets
$
2,510,938


$
2,528,888


$
2,385,867


$
2,387,721


$
2,351,584












Liabilities:









Deposits:









Non-interest bearing
$
237,042


$
323,485


$
240,858


$
237,207


$
224,040

Interest bearing:









Interest checking

173,865



161,055



141,439



133,429



130,062

Money market and savings deposits

956,448



947,795



913,536



822,837



787,479

Time deposits

743,019



696,407



709,535



785,454



773,855

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,873,332



1,805,257



1,764,510



1,741,720



1,691,396

Total deposits

2,110,374



2,128,742



2,005,368



1,978,927



1,915,436

Borrowings

138,965



139,590



124,471



144,880



187,260

Subordinated debentures

49,792



49,761



49,743



49,928



49,897

Accrued interest payable

7,059



7,404



6,860



7,017



7,709

Other liabilities

26,728



29,823



27,903



39,519



28,900

Total liabilities

2,332,918



2,355,320



2,214,345



2,220,271



2,189,202












Stockholders’ equity:









Common stock

13,300



13,288



13,243



13,232



13,194

Surplus

82,184



82,026



81,545



81,002



80,639

Treasury stock

(26,079
)


(26,079
)


(26,079
)


(26,079
)


(26,079
)

Unearned common stock held by ESOP

(1,006
)


(1,006
)


(1,006
)


(1,204
)


(1,204
)

Retained earnings

117,132



112,952



111,961



107,765



104,420

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,511
)


(7,613
)


(8,142
)


(7,266
)


(8,588
)

Total stockholders’ equity

178,020



173,568



171,522



167,450



162,382

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
2,510,938


$
2,528,888


$
2,385,867


$
2,387,721


$
2,351,584






























































































































































































































































































































MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)


(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024

Interest income
$
41,211

$
39,168

$
40,028

$
40,319

$
38,465

Interest expense

20,052


19,392


20,729


22,077


21,619

Net interest income

21,159


19,776


19,299


18,242


16,846

Provision for credit losses

3,803


5,212


3,572


2,282


2,680

Non-interest income

11,288


7,324


13,279


10,831


9,244

Non-interest expense

21,357


18,743


21,411


20,546


19,018

Income before income tax expense

7,287


3,145


7,595


6,245


4,392

Income tax expense

1,695


746


1,995


1,502


1,066

Net Income
$
5,592

$
2,399

$
5,600

$
4,743

$
3,326











Basic weighted average shares outstanding

11,228


11,205


11,158


11,110


11,096

Basic earnings per common share
$
0.50

$
0.21

$
0.50

$
0.43

$
0.30











Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

11,392


11,446


11,375


11,234


11,150

Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.49

$
0.21

$
0.49

$
0.42

$
0.30












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Segment Information



Three


Months Ended


June 30, 2025


Three


Months Ended


June 30, 2024


(dollars in thousands)

Bank


Wealth


Mortgage


Total


Bank


Wealth


Mortgage


Total

Net interest income
$
21,025


$
63


$
71


$
21,159


$
16,784


$
36


$
26


$
16,846

Provision for credit losses

3,803













3,803



2,680













2,680

Net interest income after provision

17,222



63



71



17,356



14,104



36



26



14,166

Non-interest income

3,029



1,492



6,767



11,288



1,673



1,444



6,127



9,244

Non-interest expense

15,049



951



5,357



21,357



12,606



804



5,608



19,018

Income before income taxes
$
5,202


$
604


$
1,481


$
7,287


$
3,171


$
676


$
545


$
4,392

Efficiency ratio

63
%


61
%


78
%


66
%


68
%


54
%


91
%


73
%



















Six


Months Ended


June 30, 2025


Six


Months Ended


June 30, 2024


(dollars in thousands)

Bank


Wealth


Mortgage


Total


Bank


Wealth


Mortgage


Total

Net interest income
$
40,730


$
73


$
132


$
40,935


$
33,376


$
30


$
49


$
33,455

Provision for credit losses

9,015













9,015



5,546













5,546

Net interest income after provision

31,715



73



132



31,920



27,830



30



49



27,909

Non-interest income

4,942



3,027



10,643



18,612



3,550



2,760



10,918



17,228

Non-interest expense

27,809



1,768



10,523



40,100



24,669



1,636



10,887



37,192

Income before income taxes
$
8,848


$
1,332


$
252


$
10,432


$
6,711


$
1,154


$
80


$
7,945

Efficiency ratio

61
%


57
%


98
%


67
%


67
%


59
%


99
%


73
%



















MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES




APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)




(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation



Three Months Ended


Six


Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024


June 30,




2025


June 30,




2024

Income before income tax expense
$
7,287

$
3,145

$
4,392

$
10,432

$
7,945

Provision for credit losses

3,803


5,212


2,680


9,015


5,546

Pre-provision net revenue
$
11,090

$
8,357

$
7,072

$
19,447

$
13,491








































































































































Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation



Three Months Ended


Six


Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024


June 30,




2025


June 30,




2024

Bank
$
9,005

$
8,860


$
5,851

$
17,863

$
12,257

Wealth

604


726



676


1,332


1,154

Mortgage

1,481


(1,229
)


545


252


80

Pre-provision net revenue
$
11,090

$
8,357


$
7,072

$
19,447

$
13,491



























































































































































































































Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding and Loans at Fair Value



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024

Allowance for credit losses (GAAP)
$
20,851


$
20,827


$
18,438


$
21,965


$
21,703











Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)

2,108,250



2,071,675



2,030,437



2,008,396



1,988,535

Less: Loans at fair value

(14,541
)


(14,182
)


(14,501
)


(13,965
)


(12,900
)

Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)
$
2,093,709


$
2,057,493


$
2,015,936


$
1,994,431


$
1,975,635











ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)

0.99
%


1.01
%


0.91
%


1.09
%


1.09
%

ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)

1.00
%


1.01
%


0.91
%


1.10
%


1.10
%









































































































































































































































Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
178,020


$
173,568


$
171,522


$
167,450


$
162,382

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(3,564
)


(3,615
)


(3,666
)


(3,717
)


(3,768
)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

174,456



169,953



167,856



163,733



158,614











Total assets (GAAP)

2,510,938



2,528,888



2,385,867



2,387,721



2,351,584

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(3,564
)


(3,615
)


(3,666
)


(3,717
)


(3,768
)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
2,507,374


$
2,525,273


$
2,382,201


$
2,384,004


$
2,347,816

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP)

6.96
%


6.73
%


7.05
%


6.87
%


6.76
%







































































































































































































































































































































Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
228,127


$
220,768


$
219,119


$
217,028


$
211,308

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(3,564
)


(3,615
)


(3,666
)


(3,717
)


(3,768
)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

224,563



217,153



215,453



213,311



207,540











Total assets (GAAP)

2,510,684



2,525,029



2,382,014



2,385,994



2,349,600

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(3,564
)


(3,615
)


(3,666
)


(3,717
)


(3,768
)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
2,507,120


$
2,521,414


$
2,378,348


$
2,382,277


$
2,345,832

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP)

8.96
%


8.61
%


9.06
%


8.95
%


8.85
%













Tangible Book Value Reconciliation



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024

Book value per common share
$
15.76


$
15.38


$
15.26


$
14.91


$
14.51

Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets

0.32



0.32



0.33



0.33



0.34

Tangible book value per common share
$
15.44


$
15.06


$
14.93


$
14.58


$
14.17






















Contact:


Christopher J. Annas


484.568.5001


CAnnas@meridianbanker.com






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

