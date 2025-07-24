Meridian Corporation Reports Significant Increase in Q2 2025 Earnings, Declares Quarterly Dividend

Meridian Corporation reports Q2 2025 net income of $5.6 million, up 133% from Q1, with increased revenue and assets.

Quiver AI Summary

Meridian Corporation reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, achieving a net income of $5.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, marking a 133% increase from the previous quarter. Pre-provision net revenue rose to $11.1 million, up 57% from Q2 2024, driven by improvements in net interest margin and a significant increase in non-interest income, particularly from mortgage banking and SBA loan activities. Despite a slight decline in total assets to $2.5 billion and challenges in loan growth due to strategic loan sales and planned paydowns, the company anticipates an annual loan growth of 8-10%. Meridian's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, reflecting confidence in the company's financial health. The management highlighted ongoing efforts to manage non-performing loans and expand their market presence in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.

Potential Positives

Net income for Q2 2025 increased by 133% to $5.6 million compared to Q1 2025, indicating strong financial growth.

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) improved by 57% year-over-year, highlighting operational efficiency and revenue generation capabilities.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

There was a positive reduction in non-performing loans, decreasing from $52.2 million to $50.5 million, which signifies an improvement in asset quality.

Potential Negatives

Total assets remained largely unchanged from the prior quarter, indicating potential stagnation in growth.

Non-performing loans, while slightly decreased, still represent a concerning level at 2.35% of total loans, suggesting ongoing credit quality issues.

Net charge-offs increased to $3.6 million, reflecting potential weaknesses in the loan portfolio and credit management practices.

FAQ

What is Meridian Corporation's net income for Q2 2025?

Meridian Corporation reported a net income of $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How much was the cash dividend declared by Meridian?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share.

What was the net interest margin for Q2 2025?

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.54%.

What factors contributed to the increase in net income?

The increase was driven by improved margins, SBA loan sales, and mortgage seasonality.

How has Meridian's total assets changed over the year?

Total assets increased to $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $2.4 billion a year earlier.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MRBK Insider Trading Activity

$MRBK insiders have traded $MRBK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT M. CASCIATO has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $27,573 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT T. HOLLAND has made 3 purchases buying 608 shares for an estimated $8,695 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DENISE LINDSAY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 600 shares for an estimated $8,144 and 0 sales.

$MRBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $MRBK stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MRBK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRBK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

$MRBK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRBK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MRBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Russell Gunther from DA Davidson set a target price of $18.0 on 04/29/2025

MALVERN, Pa., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:















Three Months Ended













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













Income:































Net income





$





5,592









$





2,399









$





3,326









Diluted earnings per common share









0.49













0.21













0.30









Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)



(1)











11,090













8,357













7,072









(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix



























































Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $5.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, up $3.2 million, or 133%, from prior quarter.







Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $5.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, up $3.2 million, or 133%, from prior quarter.



Pre-provision net revenue



1



for the quarter was $11.1 million, an improvement of $4.0 million, or 57%. from Q2'2024.







Pre-provision net revenue for the quarter was $11.1 million, an improvement of $4.0 million, or 57%. from Q2'2024.



Net interest margin was 3.54% for the second quarter of 2025, while loan yield improved to 7.24%, from prior quarter.







Net interest margin was 3.54% for the second quarter of 2025, while loan yield improved to 7.24%, from prior quarter.



Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2025 were 0.90% and 12.68%, respectively.







Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2025 were 0.90% and 12.68%, respectively.



Total assets at June 30, 2025 were $2.5 billion, compared to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024.







Total assets at June 30, 2025 were $2.5 billion, compared to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024.



Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $33.2 million, or 2% from prior quarter.







Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $33.2 million, or 2% from prior quarter.



On July 24, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable August 18, 2025 to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2025.











Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:





"Meridian’s second quarter 2025 earnings of $5.6 million were substantially above first quarter 2025, benefiting from improving margin, SBA loan sales and mortgage seasonality. PPNR was up 33% over the same period, reflecting overall healthy growth in our business units and good expense control. Loan growth was 2.5% for the quarter but was negatively impacted by a large SBA loan sale and the planned paydowns in our lease group. We continue to forecast loan growth in the 8-10% range for the year. Management is intensely focused on reducing the nonperforming loans, historically high for us, but negotiations and lengthy court schedules will slow the process.





Meridian Wealth Partners continued its solid performance with pre-tax income of $604 thousand for the quarter. We have hired senior managers in this unit to further our growth, and capture a greater percentage of opportunities from our loan groups. The mortgage team is performing nicely but still facing a lack of homes for sale in our Philadelphia metro and Baltimore markets. It had a big turnaround from the first quarter, but volume might have been significantly higher if the inventory was sufficient.





Our principal Philadelphia metro market is healthy and vibrant, and we have not yet seen the impact of economic uncertainties. We are excited about our market penetration in all segments, and believe this will propel us to greater performance."







Select Condensed Financial Information

















As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited)

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Income:















































Net income





$





5,592













$





2,399













$





5,600













$





4,743













$





3,326













Basic earnings per common share









0.50

















0.21

















0.50

















0.43

















0.30













Diluted earnings per common share









0.49

















0.21

















0.49

















0.42

















0.30













Net interest income









21,159

















19,776

















19,299

















18,242

















16,846



























































Balance Sheet:















































Total assets





$





2,510,938













$





2,528,888













$





2,385,867













$





2,387,721













$





2,351,584













Loans, net of fees and costs









2,108,250

















2,071,675

















2,030,437

















2,008,396

















1,988,535













Total deposits









2,110,374

















2,128,742

















2,005,368

















1,978,927

















1,915,436













Non-interest bearing deposits









237,042

















323,485

















240,858

















237,207

















224,040













Stockholders' equity









178,020

















173,568

















171,522

















167,450

















162,382



























































Balance Sheet Average Balances:















































Total assets





$





2,491,627













$





2,420,571













$





2,434,270













$





2,373,261













$





2,319,295













Total interest earning assets









2,404,952

















2,330,224

















2,342,651

















2,277,523

















2,222,177













Loans, net of fees and costs









2,113,411

















2,039,676

















2,029,739

















1,997,574

















1,972,740













Total deposits









2,095,028

















2,036,208

















2,043,505

















1,960,145

















1,919,954













Non-interest bearing deposits









249,745

















244,161

















259,118

















246,310

















229,040













Stockholders' equity









176,946

















174,734

















171,214

















165,309

















162,119



























































Performance Ratios (Annualized):















































Return on average assets









0.90





%













0.40





%













0.92





%













0.80





%













0.58





%









Return on average equity









12.68





%













5.57





%













13.01





%













11.41





%













8.25





%































































































Income Statement -





Second





Quarter





2025





Compared to





First





Quarter





2025







Second quarter net income increased $3.2 million, or 133.1%, to $5.6 million as net interest income increased $1.4 million, the provision for credit losses decreased $1.4 million, and non-interest income increased $4.0 million. These improvements to net income were partially offset by a $2.6 million increase to non-interest expense over the prior quarter. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.







Net Interest income







The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.















Three Months Ended













































(dollars in thousands)









June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













$ Change













% Change













Change due





to rate













Change due





to volume













Interest income:























































Cash and cash equivalents





$





427









$





613









$





(186





)









(30.3





)%









$





15













$





(201





)









Investment securities - taxable









1,792













1,693













99













5.8





%













(10





)













109













Investment securities - tax exempt (1)









364













387













(23





)









(5.9





)%













(21





)













(2





)









Loans held for sale









495













333













162













48.6





%













(15





)













177













Loans held for investment (1)









38,204













36,218













1,986













5.5





%













320

















1,666













Total loans









38,699













36,551













2,148













5.9





%













305

















1,843













Total interest income





$





41,282









$





39,244









$





2,038













5.2





%









$





289













$





1,749















Interest expense:























































Interest-bearing demand deposits





$





1,354









$





1,229









$





125













10.2





%









$





(51





)









$





176













Money market and savings deposits









8,097













7,808













289













3.7





%













65

















224













Time deposits









7,850













7,831













19













0.2





%













(170





)













189













Total interest - bearing deposits









17,301













16,868













433













2.6





%













(156





)













589













Borrowings









1,672













1,469













203













13.8





%













10

















193













Subordinated debentures









1,079













1,055













24













2.3





%













22

















2













Total interest expense









20,052













19,392













660













3.4





%













(124





)













784













Net interest income differential





$





21,230









$





19,852









$





1,378













6.94





%









$





413













$





965













(1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.

































































































Interest income increased $2.0 million quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven by increased average balances of interest earning assets and to a lesser degree by higher yields on those assets. Average interest earning assets increased by $74.7 million, and contributed $1.7 million to interest income, while the yield on earnings assets increased 6 basis points and contributed $289 thousand to interest income.





Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $73.6 million. The largest drivers of this increase were commercial, commercial real estate, construction, and small business loans which on a combined basis increased $72.4 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average leases of $9.4 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio increased on a combined basis $10.7 million on average.





Interest expense increased $660 thousand, quarter-over-quarter, due to higher volume of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. Interest expense on total deposits increased $433 thousand and interest expense on borrowings increased $227 thousand. During the period, interest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts increased $20.7 million and $18.3 million on average, respectively, while time deposits increased $14.2 million on average. Borrowings increased $14.5 million on average. On a rate basis, interest-bearing checking accounts and time deposits experienced a decrease in the cost, with the overall cost of deposits dropping 5 basis points.





Overall the net interest margin increased 8 basis points to 3.54% as the cost of funds declined and the yield on earning assets increased.







Provision for Credit Losses







The overall provision for credit losses for the second quarter decreased $1.4 million to $3.8 million, from $5.2 million in the first quarter. The lower provisioning reflects the drop in non-performing loans, a decrease in specific reserves required, as well as a lower level of loan growth quarter over quarter. Loan growth was impacted by the sale of SBA loans for the quarter, which exceeded the amount sold in the first quarter by $27.4 million.







Non-interest income







The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended





























(Dollars in thousands)









June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













$ Change













% Change











Mortgage banking income





$





5,762













$





3,393













$





2,369













69.8





%









Wealth management income









1,492

















1,535

















(43





)









(2.8





)%









SBA loan income









1,988

















748

















1,240













165.8





%









Earnings on investment in life insurance









240

















222

















18













8.1





%









Net gain (loss) on sale of MSRs









467

















(52





)













519













(998.1





)%









Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments









(102





)













149

















(251





)









(168.5





)%









Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale









171

















102

















69













67.6





%









Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment









190

















170

















20













11.8





%









Net gain (loss) on hedging activity









16

















21

















(5





)









(23.8





)%









Other









1,064

















1,036

















28













2.7





%









Total non-interest income





$





11,288













$





7,324













$





3,964













54.1





%









































































Total non-interest income increased $4.0 million, or 54.1%, quarter-over-quarter largely due to a $2.4 million positive improvement in mortgage banking income, combined with a $1.2 million increase in SBA loan income from the sale of SBA loans, and a $467 thousand gain recognized on the sale of MSRs. Mortgage loan sales increased $63.5 million or 42.9% quarter-over-quarter driving higher gain on sale income in addition to an improvement in the overall margin, leading to the higher level of mortgage banking income.





SBA loan income increased $1.2 million as the volume of SBA loans sold was up $27.4 million to $39.5 million, for the quarter-ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter-ended March 31, 2025. The gross margin on SBA sales was 6.2% for the quarter, down from 8.7% for the previous quarter. The sale included seasoned loans from 2021 & 2022 for which the market premium was much lower.







Non-interest expense







The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended





























(Dollars in thousands)









June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













$ Change













% Change











Salaries and employee benefits





$





13,179









$





11,385









$





1,794













15.8





%









Occupancy and equipment









1,037













1,338













(301





)









(22.5





)%









Professional fees









1,164













763













401













52.6





%









Data processing and software









1,706













1,479













227













15.3





%









Advertising and promotion









1,277













779













498













63.9





%









Pennsylvania bank shares tax









269













269













—













—





%









Other









2,725













2,730













(5





)









(0.2





)%









Total non-interest expense





$





21,357









$





18,743









$





2,614













13.9





%

































































Overall salaries and benefits increased $1.8 million. Bank and wealth segments combined increased $1.4 million, while the mortgage segment increased $407 thousand. Bank and wealth segment salaries and employee benefits increased due to an increase of 12 full-time equivalent employees, as well as an increase in incentives and other benefits. Mortgage segment salaries, commissions, and employee benefits expense are impacted by volume and increased commensurate with the higher level of originations. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $301 thousand due to a full quarter of savings realized from office lease terminations that occurred in the last few quarters. Professional fees increased $401 thousand over the prior period due to increases in legal, accounting, and other professional fees, while advertising and promotion expenses increased $498 thousand due to the timing of business development activities that typically increase this time of year, including special events.







Balance Sheet -





June 30, 2025





Compared to





March 31, 2025







Total assets decreased $18.0 million, or 0.7%, to $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2025 from $2.5 billion at March 31, 2025. Interest-earning cash and fed funds decreased $84.7 million, or 74.1%, to $29.6 million as of June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025, as a temporary deposit at the end of the prior quarter of $103 million from a long standing customer, was eventually withdrawn after being on hand for several weeks.





Portfolio loans grew $36.2 million, or 1.7% quarter-over-quarter. This growth was generated from commercial & industrial loans which increased $32.0 million, or 8.6%, commercial mortgage loans which increased $10.3 million, or 1.2%, and construction loans which increased $7.3 million, or 2.6%. SBA loan balances decreased $16.4 million, or 10.2%, from March 31, 2025, due to the increase in sales of such loans in the second quarter as discussed above in the non-interest income section. Lease financings also decreased $9.0 million, or 13.5% from March 31, 2025, partially offsetting the above noted loan growth, but this decline was expected.





Total deposits decreased $18.4 million, or 0.9% quarter-over-quarter, led by a decline in non-interest bearing deposit of $86.4 million due to the impact of the $103 million temporary deposit discussed above, but this decline was largely offset by an increase of $68.1 million in interest-bearing deposits. Money market accounts and savings accounts increased a combined $8.7 million, while interest bearing demand deposits increased $12.8 million, and time deposits increased $46.6 million from largely wholesale efforts. Overall borrowings decreased $625 thousand, or 0.4% quarter-over-quarter.





Total stockholders’ equity increased by $4.5 million from March 31, 2025, to $178.0 million as of June 30, 2025. Changes to equity for the current quarter included net income of $5.6 million, less dividends paid of $1.4 million, offset by a decrease of $102 thousand in other comprehensive income. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.32% at June 30, 2025.







Asset Quality Summary







There was a positive improvement in the level of non-performing loans in the second quarter as they decreased $1.7 million to $50.5 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $52.2 million at March 31, 2025. This decline in non-performing loans was largely the result of the repossession of a billboard asset from a commercial loan relationship and a commercial real estate property from a separate commercial loan relationship. These assets were reclassified into OREO and other repossessed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2025. The decline in non-performing loans was partially offset by additional SBA loans that became non-performing during the quarter. Included in non-performing loans are $19.4 million of SBA loans of which $10.0 million, or 52%, are guaranteed by the SBA. The SBA portfolio was subject to the Fed's rapid rate increase and $13.8 million, or 71% of these non-performing loans originated in 2020-2021 when rates were lower by over 500 basis points. As a result of these changes in non-performing loans, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans decreased 14 bps to 2.35% as of June 30, 2025, from 2.49% as of March 31, 2025.





Net charge-offs increased to $3.6 million, or 0.17% of total average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $2.8 million, or 0.14%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Second quarter charge-offs consisted of $2.2 million in SBA loans, $972 thousand of small ticket equipment leases, and $583 thousand in commercial loans partly related to the repossession of loan collateral discussed above. Overall there were recoveries of $380 thousand, mainly related to leases.





The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 1.00% as of June 30, 2025, relatively flat from 1.01% as of March 31, 2025. The baseline quantitative and qualitative reserve factors increased in the second quarter ACL calculation, offset by the impact of a lower reserve need as specific reserves declined. As of June 30, 2025 there were specific reserves of $3.3 million against individually evaluated loans, a decrease of $1.7 million from $5.0 million in specific reserves as of March 31, 2025.







About Meridian Corporation







Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through its 17 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.







“Safe Harbor” Statement







In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; escalating tariff and other trade policies and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.











MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES













FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)













(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













Earnings and Per Share Data:















































Net income





$





5,592













$





2,399













$





5,600













$





4,743













$





3,326













Basic earnings per common share





$





0.50













$





0.21













$





0.50













$





0.43













$





0.30













Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.49













$





0.21













$





0.49













$





0.42













$





0.30













Common shares outstanding









11,297

















11,285

















11,240

















11,229

















11,191



























































Performance Ratios:















































Return on average assets



(2)











0.90





%













0.40





%













0.92





%













0.80





%













0.58





%









Return on average equity



(2)











12.68

















5.57

















13.01

















11.41

















8.25













Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)



(2)











3.54

















3.46

















3.29

















3.20

















3.06













Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)



(2)











6.89

















6.83

















6.81

















7.06

















6.98













Cost of funds



(2)











3.52

















3.56

















3.71

















4.05

















4.10













Efficiency ratio









65.82





%













69.16





%













65.72





%













70.67





%













72.89





%























































Asset Quality Ratios:















































Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans









0.17





%













0.14





%













0.34





%













0.11





%













0.20





%









Non-performing loans to total loans









2.35

















2.49

















2.19

















2.20

















1.84













Non-performing assets to total assets









2.14

















2.07

















1.90

















1.97

















1.68













Allowance for credit losses to:













































Total loans and other finance receivables









0.99

















1.01

















0.91

















1.09

















1.09













Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value)



(1)











1.00

















1.01

















0.91

















1.10

















1.10













Non-performing loans









41.26





%













39.90





%













40.86





%













48.66





%













57.66





%























































Capital Ratios:















































Book value per common share





$





15.76













$





15.38













$





15.26













$





14.91













$





14.51













Tangible book value per common share





$





15.44













$





15.06













$





14.93













$





14.58













$





14.17













Total equity/Total assets









7.09





%













6.86





%













7.19





%













7.01





%













6.91





%









Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation



(1)











6.96

















6.73

















7.05

















6.87

















6.76













Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank



(1)











8.96

















8.61

















9.06

















8.95

















8.85













Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank









9.32

















9.30

















9.21

















9.32

















9.33













Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank









10.53

















10.15

















10.33

















10.17

















9.84













Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank









10.53

















10.15

















10.33

















10.17

















9.84













Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank









11.54





%













11.14





%













11.20





%













11.22





%













10.84





%









(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix









































(2) Annualized







































































































MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)













(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended













Six





Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













June 30,









2025













June 30,









2024













Interest income:















































Loans and other finance receivables, including fees





$





38,697













$





36,549













$





36,486













$





75,246









$





71,825













Securities - taxable









1,792

















1,693

















1,324

















3,485













2,575













Securities - tax-exempt









295

















313

















324

















608













649













Cash and cash equivalents









427

















613

















331

















1,040













631













Total interest income









41,211

















39,168

















38,465

















80,379













75,680















Interest expense:















































Deposits









17,301

















16,868

















18,991

















34,169













36,383













Borrowings and subordinated debentures









2,751

















2,524

















2,628

















5,275













5,842













Total interest expense









20,052

















19,392

















21,619

















39,444













42,225













Net interest income









21,159

















19,776

















16,846

















40,935













33,455













Provision for credit losses









3,803

















5,212

















2,680

















9,015













5,546













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









17,356

















14,564

















14,166

















31,920













27,909















Non-interest income:















































Mortgage banking income









5,762

















3,393

















5,420

















9,155













9,054













Wealth management income









1,492

















1,535

















1,444

















3,027













2,761













SBA loan income









1,988

















748

















785

















2,736













1,771













Earnings on investment in life insurance









240

















222

















215

















462













422













Net gain (loss) on sale of MSRs









467

















(52





)













—

















415













—













Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments









(102





)













149

















203

















47













278













Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale









171

















102

















(29





)













273













(31





)









Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment









190

















170

















(24





)













360













(199





)









Net gain (loss) on hedging activity









16

















21

















(63





)













37













(82





)









Other









1,064

















1,036

















1,293

















2,100













3,254













Total non-interest income









11,288

















7,324

















9,244

















18,612













17,228















Non-interest expense:















































Salaries and employee benefits









13,179

















11,385

















11,437

















24,564













22,010













Occupancy and equipment









1,037

















1,338

















1,230

















2,375













2,463













Professional fees









1,164

















763

















1,029

















1,927













2,527













Data processing and software









1,706

















1,479

















1,506

















3,185













3,038













Advertising and promotion









1,277

















779

















989

















2,056













1,737













Pennsylvania bank shares tax









269

















269

















274

















538













548













Other









2,725

















2,730

















2,553

















5,455













4,869













Total non-interest expense









21,357

















18,743

















19,018

















40,100













37,192













Income before income taxes









7,287

















3,145

















4,392

















10,432













7,945













Income tax expense









1,695

















746

















1,066

















2,441













1,943













Net income





$





5,592













$





2,399













$





3,326













$





7,991









$





6,002

























































Basic earnings per common share





$





0.50













$





0.21













$





0.30













$





0.71









$





0.54













Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.49













$





0.21













$





0.30













$





0.70









$





0.54

























































Basic weighted average shares outstanding









11,228

















11,205

















11,096

















11,215













11,092













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









11,392

















11,446

















11,150

















11,415













11,178











































































































MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)













(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





































































June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













Assets:















































Cash and due from banks





$





20,604













$





16,976













$





5,598













$





12,542













$





8,457













Interest-bearing deposits at other banks









29,570

















113,620

















21,864

















19,805

















15,601













Federal funds sold









—

















629

















—

















—

















—













Cash and cash equivalents









50,174

















131,225

















27,462

















32,347

















24,058













Securities available-for-sale, at fair value









187,902

















185,221

















174,304

















171,568

















159,141













Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost









32,642

















32,720

















33,771

















33,833

















35,089













Equity investments









2,130

















2,126

















2,086

















2,166

















2,088













Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value









44,078

















28,047

















32,413

















46,602

















54,278













Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs









2,108,250

















2,071,675

















2,030,437

















2,008,396

















1,988,535













Allowance for credit losses









(20,851





)













(20,827





)













(18,438





)













(21,965





)













(21,703





)









Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses









2,087,399

















2,050,848

















2,011,999

















1,986,431

















1,966,832













Restricted investment in bank stock









9,162

















8,369

















7,753

















8,542

















10,044













Bank premises and equipment, net









12,320

















12,028

















12,151

















12,807

















13,114













Bank owned life insurance









30,175

















29,935

















29,712

















29,489

















29,267













Accrued interest receivable









10,334

















10,345

















9,958

















10,012

















9,973













OREO and other repossessed assets









3,148

















249

















276

















1,967

















1,967













Deferred income taxes









5,314

















5,136

















4,669

















3,537

















3,950













Servicing assets









3,658

















4,284

















4,382

















4,364

















11,341













Servicing assets held for sale









—

















—

















—

















6,609

















—













Goodwill









899

















899

















899

















899

















899













Intangible assets









2,665

















2,716

















2,767

















2,818

















2,869













Other assets









28,938

















24,740

















31,265

















33,730

















26,674













Total assets





$





2,510,938













$





2,528,888













$





2,385,867













$





2,387,721













$





2,351,584



























































Liabilities:















































Deposits:













































Non-interest bearing





$





237,042













$





323,485













$





240,858













$





237,207













$





224,040













Interest bearing:













































Interest checking









173,865

















161,055

















141,439

















133,429

















130,062













Money market and savings deposits









956,448

















947,795

















913,536

















822,837

















787,479













Time deposits









743,019

















696,407

















709,535

















785,454

















773,855













Total interest-bearing deposits









1,873,332

















1,805,257

















1,764,510

















1,741,720

















1,691,396













Total deposits









2,110,374

















2,128,742

















2,005,368

















1,978,927

















1,915,436













Borrowings









138,965

















139,590

















124,471

















144,880

















187,260













Subordinated debentures









49,792

















49,761

















49,743

















49,928

















49,897













Accrued interest payable









7,059

















7,404

















6,860

















7,017

















7,709













Other liabilities









26,728

















29,823

















27,903

















39,519

















28,900













Total liabilities









2,332,918

















2,355,320

















2,214,345

















2,220,271

















2,189,202



























































Stockholders’ equity:















































Common stock









13,300

















13,288

















13,243

















13,232

















13,194













Surplus









82,184

















82,026

















81,545

















81,002

















80,639













Treasury stock









(26,079





)













(26,079





)













(26,079





)













(26,079





)













(26,079





)









Unearned common stock held by ESOP









(1,006





)













(1,006





)













(1,006





)













(1,204





)













(1,204





)









Retained earnings









117,132

















112,952

















111,961

















107,765

















104,420













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(7,511





)













(7,613





)













(8,142





)













(7,266





)













(8,588





)









Total stockholders’ equity









178,020

















173,568

















171,522

















167,450

















162,382













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





2,510,938













$





2,528,888













$





2,385,867













$





2,387,721













$





2,351,584















































































































MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)













(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024











Interest income





$





41,211









$





39,168









$





40,028









$





40,319









$





38,465









Interest expense









20,052













19,392













20,729













22,077













21,619









Net interest income









21,159













19,776













19,299













18,242













16,846









Provision for credit losses









3,803













5,212













3,572













2,282













2,680









Non-interest income









11,288













7,324













13,279













10,831













9,244









Non-interest expense









21,357













18,743













21,411













20,546













19,018









Income before income tax expense









7,287













3,145













7,595













6,245













4,392









Income tax expense









1,695













746













1,995













1,502













1,066









Net Income





$





5,592









$





2,399









$





5,600









$





4,743









$





3,326





















































Basic weighted average shares outstanding









11,228













11,205













11,158













11,110













11,096









Basic earnings per common share





$





0.50









$





0.21









$





0.50









$





0.43









$





0.30





















































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









11,392













11,446













11,375













11,234













11,150









Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.49









$





0.21









$





0.49









$





0.42









$





0.30



























































































Segment Information

















Three





Months Ended





June 30, 2025













Three





Months Ended





June 30, 2024













(dollars in thousands)









Bank













Wealth













Mortgage













Total













Bank













Wealth













Mortgage













Total











Net interest income





$





21,025













$





63













$





71













$





21,159













$





16,784













$





36













$





26













$





16,846













Provision for credit losses









3,803

















—

















—

















3,803

















2,680

















—

















—

















2,680













Net interest income after provision









17,222

















63

















71

















17,356

















14,104

















36

















26

















14,166













Non-interest income









3,029

















1,492

















6,767

















11,288

















1,673

















1,444

















6,127

















9,244













Non-interest expense









15,049

















951

















5,357

















21,357

















12,606

















804

















5,608

















19,018













Income before income taxes





$





5,202













$





604













$





1,481













$





7,287













$





3,171













$





676













$





545













$





4,392













Efficiency ratio









63





%













61





%













78





%













66





%













68





%













54





%













91





%













73





%



















































































Six





Months Ended





June 30, 2025













Six





Months Ended





June 30, 2024













(dollars in thousands)









Bank













Wealth













Mortgage













Total













Bank













Wealth













Mortgage













Total











Net interest income





$





40,730













$





73













$





132













$





40,935













$





33,376













$





30













$





49













$





33,455













Provision for credit losses









9,015

















—

















—

















9,015

















5,546

















—

















—

















5,546













Net interest income after provision









31,715

















73

















132

















31,920

















27,830

















30

















49

















27,909













Non-interest income









4,942

















3,027

















10,643

















18,612

















3,550

















2,760

















10,918

















17,228













Non-interest expense









27,809

















1,768

















10,523

















40,100

















24,669

















1,636

















10,887

















37,192













Income before income taxes





$





8,848













$





1,332













$





252













$





10,432













$





6,711













$





1,154













$





80













$





7,945













Efficiency ratio









61





%













57





%













98





%













67





%













67





%













59





%













99





%













73





%















































































MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)









(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)







Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.















Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation

















Three Months Ended













Six





Months Ended













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)









June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













June 30,









2025













June 30,









2024











Income before income tax expense





$





7,287









$





3,145









$





4,392









$





10,432









$





7,945









Provision for credit losses









3,803













5,212













2,680













9,015













5,546









Pre-provision net revenue





$





11,090









$





8,357









$





7,072









$





19,447









$





13,491



























































































Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation

















Three Months Ended













Six





Months Ended













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)









June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













June 30,









2025













June 30,









2024











Bank





$





9,005









$





8,860













$





5,851









$





17,863









$





12,257









Wealth









604













726

















676













1,332













1,154









Mortgage









1,481













(1,229





)













545













252













80









Pre-provision net revenue





$





11,090









$





8,357













$





7,072









$





19,447









$





13,491































































































Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding and Loans at Fair Value

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024











Allowance for credit losses (GAAP)





$





20,851













$





20,827













$





18,438













$





21,965













$





21,703

























































Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)









2,108,250

















2,071,675

















2,030,437

















2,008,396

















1,988,535













Less: Loans at fair value









(14,541





)













(14,182





)













(14,501





)













(13,965





)













(12,900





)









Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)





$





2,093,709













$





2,057,493













$





2,015,936













$





1,994,431













$





1,975,635

























































ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)









0.99





%













1.01





%













0.91





%













1.09





%













1.09





%









ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)









1.00





%













1.01





%













0.91





%













1.10





%













1.10





%















































































































Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024











Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)





$





178,020













$





173,568













$





171,522













$





167,450













$





162,382













Less: Goodwill and intangible assets









(3,564





)













(3,615





)













(3,666





)













(3,717





)













(3,768





)









Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)









174,456

















169,953

















167,856

















163,733

















158,614

























































Total assets (GAAP)









2,510,938

















2,528,888

















2,385,867

















2,387,721

















2,351,584













Less: Goodwill and intangible assets









(3,564





)













(3,615





)













(3,666





)













(3,717





)













(3,768





)









Tangible assets (non-GAAP)





$





2,507,374













$





2,525,273













$





2,382,201













$





2,384,004













$





2,347,816













Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP)









6.96





%













6.73





%













7.05





%













6.87





%













6.76





%















































































































Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024











Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)





$





228,127













$





220,768













$





219,119













$





217,028













$





211,308













Less: Goodwill and intangible assets









(3,564





)













(3,615





)













(3,666





)













(3,717





)













(3,768





)









Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)









224,563

















217,153

















215,453

















213,311

















207,540

























































Total assets (GAAP)









2,510,684

















2,525,029

















2,382,014

















2,385,994

















2,349,600













Less: Goodwill and intangible assets









(3,564





)













(3,615





)













(3,666





)













(3,717





)













(3,768





)









Tangible assets (non-GAAP)





$





2,507,120













$





2,521,414













$





2,378,348













$





2,382,277













$





2,345,832













Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP)









8.96





%













8.61





%













9.06





%













8.95





%













8.85





%



























































Tangible Book Value Reconciliation

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024











Book value per common share





$





15.76













$





15.38













$





15.26













$





14.91













$





14.51













Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets









0.32

















0.32

















0.33

















0.33

















0.34













Tangible book value per common share





$





15.44













$





15.06













$





14.93













$





14.58













$





14.17

































































































Contact:





Christopher J. Annas





484.568.5001





CAnnas@meridianbanker.com



