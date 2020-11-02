Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 6th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of November.

The upcoming dividend for Meridian is US$0.13 per share. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Meridian's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Meridian can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Meridian has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 3.8% of its income after tax. Meridian paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:MRBK Historic Dividend November 2nd 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Meridian's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 43% per annum for the past five years.

This is Meridian's first year of paying a dividend, which is exciting for shareholders - but it does mean there's no dividend history to examine.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Meridian? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Meridian looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in Meridian for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Meridian that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.