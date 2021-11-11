Meridian Corporation (MRBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Meridian Corporation (MRBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MRBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 60% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.91, the dividend yield is 2.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRBK was $31.91, representing a -2.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.65 and a 75.87% increase over the 52 week low of $18.14.

MRBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MRBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.98. Zacks Investment Research reports MRBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 33.96%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mrbk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.