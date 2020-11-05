Meridian Corporation (MRBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Meridian Corporation (MRBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MRBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.66, the dividend yield is 2.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRBK was $17.66, representing a -15.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.89 and a 65.36% increase over the 52 week low of $10.68.

MRBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.33. Zacks Investment Research reports MRBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 94.22%, compared to an industry average of -13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

