Meridian Corporation (MRBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Meridian Corporation (MRBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MRBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MRBK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRBK was $22.2, representing a -14.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $26 and a 107.87% increase over the 52 week low of $10.68.

MRBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.32. Zacks Investment Research reports MRBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -25.41%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

