Meridian Corporation (MRBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Meridian Corporation (MRBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MRBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.77, the dividend yield is .79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRBK was $15.77, representing a -24.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.89 and a 47.66% increase over the 52 week low of $10.68.

MRBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.34. Zacks Investment Research reports MRBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 50%, compared to an industry average of -19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.