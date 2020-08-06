Dividends
MRBK

Meridian Corporation (MRBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Meridian Corporation (MRBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MRBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.77, the dividend yield is .79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRBK was $15.77, representing a -24.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.89 and a 47.66% increase over the 52 week low of $10.68.

MRBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.34. Zacks Investment Research reports MRBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 50%, compared to an industry average of -19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRBK

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular