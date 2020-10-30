Meridian Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

As you might know, Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. Statutory earnings performance was extremely strong, with revenue of US$42m beating expectations by 27% and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.51, an impressive 114%ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Meridian after the latest results. NasdaqGS:MRBK Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from three analysts covering Meridian is for revenues of US$101.2m in 2021, implying a measurable 2.6% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to tumble 36% to US$2.10 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$95.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.93 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$20.33, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Meridian analyst has a price target of US$23.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$18.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 2.6%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 8.0% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 1.3% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Meridian is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Meridian's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$20.33, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Meridian going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Meridian (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

