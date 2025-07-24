Meridian Corporation Announces Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Meridian Corporation (MRBK) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.59 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $3.33 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $41.21 million from $38.47 million last year.

Meridian Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.59 Mln. vs. $3.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $41.21 Mln vs. $38.47 Mln last year.

