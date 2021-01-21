Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) closed at $22.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the diagnostic test maker had gained 8.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.99% in that time.

VIVO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 320% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $92 million, up 94% from the year-ago period.

VIVO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $307.86 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.89% and +21.36%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIVO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.78% higher within the past month. VIVO is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VIVO has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.34 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.34, so we one might conclude that VIVO is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

