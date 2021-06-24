Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.90, moving +0.87% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the diagnostic test maker had lost 1.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.17%.

VIVO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, VIVO is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 43.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $73.12 million, down 13.77% from the year-ago period.

VIVO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $319.54 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60.75% and +25.97%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VIVO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VIVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VIVO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.62.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

