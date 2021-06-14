Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.88, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the diagnostic test maker had gained 8.29% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIVO as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, down 43.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $73.12 million, down 13.77% from the prior-year quarter.

VIVO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $319.54 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60.75% and +25.97%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VIVO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VIVO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VIVO has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.01 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.54.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.