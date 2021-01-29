Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) closed at $22.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.33% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2%.

Heading into today, shares of the diagnostic test maker had gained 9.82% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

VIVO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 320% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $92 million, up 94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $307.86 million, which would represent changes of +15.89% and +21.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIVO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.78% higher. VIVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, VIVO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.91.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.