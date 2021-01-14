Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) closed the most recent trading day at $22.13, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the diagnostic test maker had gained 12.23% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIVO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.99 million, up 93.99% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $304.53 million, which would represent changes of +13.08% and +20.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIVO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.13% higher. VIVO is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, VIVO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.32.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

