Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) closed at $23.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.4% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the diagnostic test maker had lost 0.49% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.28% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VIVO as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, up 108.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $87.24 million, up 52.24% from the prior-year quarter.

VIVO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $326.24 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55.14% and +28.61%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VIVO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VIVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, VIVO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.63. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.5.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

