Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Just Recorded A 40% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 6.0% to US$18.51 in the week after its latest quarterly results. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$85m, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 40%, coming in at US$0.60 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:VIVO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Meridian Bioscience, is for revenues of US$317.7m in 2021, which would reflect a perceptible 2.9% reduction in Meridian Bioscience's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 23% to US$1.56 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$320.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.56 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$32.00, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Meridian Bioscience at US$34.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$32.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Meridian Bioscience is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 5.7% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 7.4% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 8.0% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Meridian Bioscience is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$32.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Meridian Bioscience analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Meridian Bioscience (1 is significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

