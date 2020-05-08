Meridian Bioscience Boosts FY19 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, life science company Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2020, despite the turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the unprecedented demand for its Life Science products.

For fiscal 2020, the company raised its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $0.70 to $0.75 per share from the prior guidance range of $0.28 to $0.34 per share on consolidated net revenues between $230 million and $236 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.29 per share on revenues of $197.13 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The revenue components of this guidance assume that the company's Life Science business will see COVID-19 related demand for molecular reagents used in PCR tests and immunological reagents used in serology tests ranging from $43 million to $47 million during the second half of fiscal 2020, peaking in the third fiscal quarter and tapering in the fourth fiscal quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.