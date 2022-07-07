Markets
VIVO

Meridian Bioscience Agrees To Be Taken Private By SD Biosensor And SJL Partners In $1.53 Bln Deal

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) said that it agreed to be acquired by SD Biosensor and SJL Partners in $1.53 billion all-cash transaction.

As per the terms of the deal, Meridian shareholders will receive $34.00 per share in cash, which represents a premium of approximately 32% over Meridian's closing stock price on the day before the consortium's first offer before the market open on March 18, 2022.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth calendar quarter of 2022. Upon completion of the transaction, it is expected that SDB will own approximately 60% and SJL will own approximately 40% of Meridian. Meridian will no longer be traded or listed on any public securities exchange.

The consortium intends to operate Meridian as an independent entity following the completion of the transaction and the company's leadership team and headquarters are expected to remain in place.

In a separate press release, Meridian Bioscience said it expects net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to be between $66 million and $69 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIVO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular