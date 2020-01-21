Meridian, Beisheim hike Metro stake, open to buying more shares

Investors Meridian Foundation and the Beisheim Group said on Tuesday they have increased their stake in German wholesaler Metro to about 23% and are open to further expanding their shareholding, saying they believe the firm is undervalued.
