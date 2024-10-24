Meridian Bank reports Q3 EPS 42c, two estimates 35c

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented: “Our third quarter earnings showed significant improvement from the second quarter, increasing by 42.6% to $4.7 million, or $0.42 per share. Key highlights include an improving net interest margin at 3.20% for the quarter, and strong results from our wealth and mortgage segments. Robust loan growth of 7.2% for the first nine months of the year reflects our strong sales culture and healthy economic conditions in our primary market areas. We have great systems for lenders to be more effective, and that same technology for our customers to bank entirely online, which leads to better efficiencies. Deposit growth is consistent, and we are evaluating deposit-rich segments to accelerate growth that is less reliant on branch networks. Our wealth segment is benefiting from local disruption and the cross-selling from our commercial/industrial and CRE lending units. A recent hire from a large local bank has accelerated growth and has a pipeline for adding advisors. The mortgage segment has recovered from the rate shock, and despite a continued lack of homes for sale, is hitting volume levels similar to pre-2019. The hard decisions made to cut back expenses and reposition the business are paying off. And if mortgage rates fall in 2025, there are many refinance opportunities. Since starting the bank in 2004, Meridian has built a great reputation for responsiveness and consistency. The business community heavily relies on these qualities in a bank to build and grow themselves. We are the go-to bank in the Philadelphia metro market, and in a great position to build ever larger market share.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.