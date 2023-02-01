Meridian Bank (MRBK) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Meridian Bank said on January 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $31.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.55%, the lowest has been 1.65%, and the highest has been 6.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.73 (n=117).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.29% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meridian Bank is $36.72. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 15.29% from its latest reported closing price of $31.85.

The projected annual revenue for Meridian Bank is $122MM, an increase of 11.17%. The projected annual EPS is $4.12, an increase of 11.39%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meridian Bank. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MRBK is 0.2635%, a decrease of 11.5024%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.02% to 2,977K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 420,344 shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432,344 shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRBK by 4.60% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 325,649 shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 270,000 shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 190,677 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 175,000 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Meridian Background Information

Meridian is an innovative and entrepreneurial community bank serving businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs in PA, NJ, DE and MD. Meridian's specialties includea robust business banking platform, commercial and consumer real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management services, retail banking, equipment financing and electronic payments processing.

