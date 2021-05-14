Meridian Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EBSB) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

Performance at Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has been reasonably good and CEO Richard Gavegnano has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 19 May 2021. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

Comparing Meridian Bancorp, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.1b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.3m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 49% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$975k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$400m and US$1.6b had a median total CEO compensation of US$1.8m. From this we gather that Richard Gavegnano is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Richard Gavegnano also holds US$21m worth of Meridian Bancorp stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$975k US$905k 42% Other US$1.4m US$655k 58% Total Compensation US$2.3m US$1.6m 100%

Talking in terms of the broader industry, salary and other compensation roughly make up 50% each, of the total compensation. In Meridian Bancorp's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc.'s Growth

Meridian Bancorp, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 20% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 6.3% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 15% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 3 warning signs for Meridian Bancorp (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

