Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 16, 2020

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EBSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EBSB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.18, the dividend yield is 2.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBSB was $11.18, representing a -46.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.86 and a 25.9% increase over the 52 week low of $8.88.

EBSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EBSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports EBSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.77%, compared to an industry average of -16.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

