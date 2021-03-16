Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EBSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBSB was $19, representing a -2.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.55 and a 113.96% increase over the 52 week low of $8.88.

EBSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EBSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.28. Zacks Investment Research reports EBSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.28%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.