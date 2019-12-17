Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EBSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.67, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBSB was $20.67, representing a -0.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.78 and a 51.21% increase over the 52 week low of $13.67.

EBSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EBSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports EBSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 20.75%, compared to an industry average of 6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EBSB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EBSB as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 6.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EBSB at 0.75%.

