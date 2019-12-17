Dividends
EBSB

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EBSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.67, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBSB was $20.67, representing a -0.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.78 and a 51.21% increase over the 52 week low of $13.67.

EBSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EBSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports EBSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 20.75%, compared to an industry average of 6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EBSB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EBSB as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 6.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EBSB at 0.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBSB


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular