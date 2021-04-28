Merging the Gig Economy and Fintech Innovations is a Game-Changer for Hourly Workers

By Nico Simko, CEO and co-founder of Clair

If you know exactly what’s going to be in your next paycheck, then you’re in the minority. According to data from JPMorgan Chase, more than half of U.S. workers see their income levels fluctuate by 30% or more from one month to the next, and for those aged 24 or younger, that proportion climbs to 70%. In fact, income volatility is a component of life for almost three-quarters of workers in the bottom income quintile.

Not knowing how much money you’ll have from one month to the next makes it hard to budget for life’s necessities, let alone save for a rainy day. For many people, gig work has been a key part of the solution to that challenge. If your main job doesn’t bring in quite as much money as you’d hoped for during a given month, it’s now possible to earn extra cash from the comfort of your car by driving rideshare with Lyft or Uber, or fulfilling orders with Instacart or Doordash.

While gig work is an increasingly important arrow in many Americans’ financial quivers, it brings challenges of its own. Freelancing may help plug temporary holes in many families’ finances, but it still often leaves them living paycheck to paycheck, vulnerable to the inherent on-again, off-again instability of gig work. Your rent or phone bill won’t change much from month to month — but demand for rideshare or delivery services can be unstable. With competition for gig work also fluctuating as workers switch from one platform to another, or as people gain or lose conventional employment, gig workers’ earnings often fluctuate significantly from month to month.

That volatility makes it difficult for gig workers to budget for expenses, and it also makes it hard for them to feel financially confident. To truly shield American families from financial instability, then, it isn’t enough to put an Uber sticker in their car window — we also need to give gig workers access to financial tools that will help them smooth out their earnings over time, as well as income they can rely on, month in and month out.

Unfortunately, many gig workers lack such tools, and wind up facing unexpected expenses that force them to turn to extortionate payday loans to bridge the gap from one paycheck to the next. This reinforces the idea that doing gig work in addition to working regular jobs isn’t enough to eliminate financial instability, and also that doing full-time gig work is still a long way from being a viable (or financially savvy) career choice for most people. To make gig work a more sustainable career choice — whether as a full-time job or as an adjunct to other work — we need to do more to provide gig workers with better working conditions.

In many corners of the country, we’ve seen hard-fought debates over whether gig workers should be considered employees, complete with resultant job security and access to benefits, or if they should be viewed as independent contractors. Given California voters’ approval of Prop 22, the most expansive ballot initiative in the state’s history, gig employers are likely to pour big sums into trying to remake labor laws in their favor. It’s understandable that employers are wary of taking on new responsibilities toward hourly employees, but the best way to turn down the heat on these discussions is to improve the overall gig work experience — and that starts with financial stability.

Of course, there’s no way to completely guarantee a gig worker’s earnings. The nature of gig work is that it responds to market demand: there will always be some quiet days when nobody’s ordering rideshares or grocery deliveries. But it is possible to smooth out income volatility by giving workers easier access to the money they’ve already earned. Uber, for instance, has taken to offering its drivers instant access to their earnings in exchange for a 50-cent disbursement fee. Even dog-walking platforms are now providing instant pay as a perk for their gig workers.

Certainly, there’s plenty of demand: half of all Lyft drivers take advantage of the ride-share giant’s Express Pay service, and many gig workers have stated that they’d gladly change platforms in order to unlock quicker access to their hard-earned cash. It’s easy to see why: instant pay allows workers to cope more easily with unexpected expenses, and to use gig work to quickly smooth out income volatility. Whether it’s to pay a bill or buy a spur-of-the-moment gift for their niece, instant pay empowers gig workers to put in an extra shift and get instant access to the money they’ve earned, with no need to wait for payday or use loans or credit cards to bridge the gap.

What we’re seeing here is the fusion of gig economy and fintech. Gig employers are finding smarter ways to leverage employee data — such as the hours they’ve worked and the money they’ve earned — in conjunction with new fintech innovations to deliver quicker, smarter, and easier access to earnings.

For a historically underserved section of the economy, such innovations are significant and provide better access to core financial services such as bank accounts, debit and credit cards, saving accounts, and financial planning tools. Instant pay is just the beginning: to help people take control of their finances, gig employers need to offer a full suite of financial add-ons, including smart savings accounts and budgeting tools that can enable workers to break out of financial instability and build toward a better future.

For people who lack these basic tools, gig work can thus serve as an on-ramp to financial empowerment — a game-changer for people who might never have previously had a bank account or access to financial advice. By making gig work far more financially inclusive, these technologies help to remove a major source of inequity in our society by helping employers take better care of their workers, regardless of whether they’re officially classified as employees.

We’re already seeing gig companies make important concessions designed to improve the lot of their workers. HR tech and fintech play a vital role in this process, because employers that show they’re serious about supporting hourly workers will face less pressure to reclassify those workers as employees. Rolling out more integrated financial services and helping gig workers manage their money will also help reduce churn and facilitate onboarding. In fact, our research shows that 85% of gig workers would work more often if they were paid faster, and most would switch to a platform that offers instant pay advances.

Gig workers and other frontline workers have become an increasingly important part of our economy. They’ve done incredible work, especially during the COVID pandemic, in keeping our businesses operating and our households supplied. Now it’s time for employers to return the favor by not only helping them to make more money, but also to manage their money more effectively. By seeking out gig work in the first place, gig workers have already shown that they value empowerment and independence, and that they want to take charge of their own finances. By putting fintech at the heart of gig work, we’ll have happier, less stressed, and more empowered workers — and that’s better for everyone.

Nico Simko is the CEO and co-founder of Clair, a social-impact embedded fintech startup based in New York. He previously worked in FinTech M&A, Strategic Investments and Partnerships at J.P. Morgan. Nico holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Harvard University.

