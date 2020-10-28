Merger talks between Unicaja and Liberbank ongoing, Unicaja chairman says

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published

Merger negotiations between Spanish lenders Unicaja and Liberbank to create the country's fifth biggest lender in terms of total assets are still ongoing, Unicaja's chairman Manuel Azuaga said in a statement on Wednesday.

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Merger negotiations between Spanish lenders Unicaja UNI.MC and Liberbank LBK.MC to create the country's fifth biggest lender in terms of total assets are still ongoing, Unicaja's chairman Manuel Azuaga said in a statement on Wednesday.

The chairman also said that due diligence was still being carried out and no agreement had been reached as of yet since the lenders hired advisers earlier this month.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Ingrid Melander)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More