Merger-bound Stagecoach, National Express on British watchdog radar

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Wednesday issued an order preventing public transport group StageCoach SGC.L and rival National Express NEX.L from disposing of key UK assets as the watchdog reviews their merger.

The Competition and Markets Authority indicated that it seeks to "maintain the businesses in their current shape" as it starts its probe into the merger, Stagecoach said, adding that the order would delay a planned sale of parts of its inter-city coach businesses to ComfortDelGro CMDG.SI.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

