Mereo BioPharma: Strong Cash Position Amid Clinical Progress

November 13, 2024 — 11:42 pm EST

Mereo Biopharma ( (MREO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mereo Biopharma presented to its investors.

Mereo BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing therapeutics for rare diseases, with key product candidates including setrusumab for osteogenesis imperfecta and alvelestat for AATD lung disease. In its latest financial report, Mereo BioPharma highlighted a cash reserve of $80.5 million as of September 2024, which is expected to support operations until 2027. The company also announced that its partner, Ultragenyx, received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for setrusumab, affirming its potential in treating osteogenesis imperfecta. Significant advancements have been made in the Phase 3 programs for setrusumab, with plans to report topline data in 2025. Financially, Mereo reported a reduction in R&D expenses but saw an increase in general and administrative costs, leading to a net loss of $15 million for the quarter, primarily due to foreign exchange losses. Looking ahead, Mereo BioPharma remains focused on advancing its clinical programs and exploring partnerships for the commercialization of alvelestat, while maintaining a cautious outlook on its financial stability through strategic milestones.

