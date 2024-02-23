Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt () (MREO) Price Target Increased by 17.65% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqCM:MREO) has been revised to 5.10 / share. This is an increase of 17.65% from the prior estimate of 4.34 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.78% from the latest reported closing price of 3.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MREO is 0.22%, an increase of 72.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.06% to 80,911K shares. The put/call ratio of MREO is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 13,553K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,616K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MREO by 42.21% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 9,777K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,677K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MREO by 117.58% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 8,753K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,532K shares, representing an increase of 36.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MREO by 153.67% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 7,984K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,676K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MREO by 71.16% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 7,371K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,364K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MREO by 49.96% over the last quarter.

Mereo Biopharma Group Background Information

Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. The Company has developed a portfolio of six clinical stage product candidates. Mereo's lead oncology product candidate, etigilimab (Anti-TIGIT), has recently advanced into an open label Phase 1b/2 basket study evaluating Anti-TIGIT in combination with an anti-PD-1 in a range of tumor types including three rare tumors and a number of gynecological carcinomas including cervical and endometrial carcinomas. The Company's second oncology product, navicixizumab, for the treatment of late line ovarian cancer, has completed a Phase 1 study and has been partnered with OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Oncologie, Inc. The Company has two rare disease product candidates: alvelestat for the treatment of severe Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), which is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in the U.S. and Europe, for which the Company expects to report top line data in the second half of 2021, and setrusumab for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI). In September 2020, the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation to setrusumab for the treatment of OI. Following the completion of the Company's Phase 2b ASTEROID study, the Company met with both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to discuss the principles of a design of a single Phase 2/3 registrational pediatric study in OI. In December 2020, the Company signed a license and collaboration agreement for setrusumab in OI with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

