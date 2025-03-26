MEREO BIOPHARMA Earnings Results: $MREO Reports Quarterly Earnings

MEREO BIOPHARMA ($MREO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, missing estimates of -$0.01 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
MEREO BIOPHARMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of MEREO BIOPHARMA stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 4,776,697 shares (+38.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,718,439
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,648,140 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,268,490
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,429,259 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,002,406
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,206,409 shares (+51.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,222,431
- GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC added 1,150,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,025,000
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 1,000,000 shares (-10.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,500,000
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 964,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,377,150
