Mereo BioPharma Climbs On Positive Data From Setrusumab

(RTTNews) - Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) shares are surging more than 25 percent on Monday morning trade after the company along with its partner Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) yesterday announced interim data from the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 Orbit study of setrusumab that significantly reduced incidence of fractures in patients with Osteogenesis Imperfecta or OI.

Setrusumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits sclerostin, a negative regulator of bone formation. The studies demonstrated that treatment with at least 6 months of follow-up demonstrates ongoing and meaningful improvements in lumbar spine bone mineral density.

Currently, shares of Mereo Biopharma are at $1.62, up 25.58 percent from the previous close of $1.29 on a volume of 14,399,753. RARE is at $26.90, up 9.92 percent from the previous close of $33.57 on a volume of 653,464.

