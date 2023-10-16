News & Insights

Markets
MREO

Mereo BioPharma Climbs On Positive Data From Setrusumab

October 16, 2023 — 11:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) shares are surging more than 25 percent on Monday morning trade after the company along with its partner Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) yesterday announced interim data from the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 Orbit study of setrusumab that significantly reduced incidence of fractures in patients with Osteogenesis Imperfecta or OI.

Setrusumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits sclerostin, a negative regulator of bone formation. The studies demonstrated that treatment with at least 6 months of follow-up demonstrates ongoing and meaningful improvements in lumbar spine bone mineral density.

Currently, shares of Mereo Biopharma are at $1.62, up 25.58 percent from the previous close of $1.29 on a volume of 14,399,753. RARE is at $26.90, up 9.92 percent from the previous close of $33.57 on a volume of 653,464.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MREO
RARE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.