Mereo Begins Phase 1b/2 Trial To Evaluate Alvelestat In COVID-19-associated Respiratory Disease

(RTTNews) - Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) announced the initiation of a phase 1b/2 placebo-controlled clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of alvelestat in hospitalized, adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 respiratory disease. The trial will be conducted at the University of Alabama. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety and tolerability of alvelestat at day 10, with a safety follow up to day 90.

Alvelestat is an oral small molecule designed to inhibit neutrophil elastase, a key enzyme involved in the destruction of lung tissue.

