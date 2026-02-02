Markets

Meren Energy CEO Roger Tucker Steps Down; Oliver Quinn Appointed As Successor

February 02, 2026 — 03:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Meren Energy Inc. (MRNFF, MER.TO), a Canadian-based upstream oil and gas company, on Monday announced that Roger Tucker has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer and a director. The company has been replaced in these roles by Oliver Quinn, Chief Commercial Officer, Operating Officer and Director, with effect from February 2.

This transition follows the successful completion of a transformational year for the company.

The move is in line with the succession plan established by Tucker and the board following the closing of the Prime Oil & Gas Cooperatief U.A. consolidation in early 2025.

On Friday, Meren Energy closed trading 1.84% lesser at CAD 2.1300 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

