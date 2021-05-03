Meredith To Sell Local Media Group To Gray Television - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Meredith Corp. (MDP) has agreed to sell its Local Media Group to Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) for $2.7 billion in cash. The deal is structured as a spin-off of Meredith Corporation's National Media Group into a standalone publicly traded company, and the simultaneous sale of Meredith Corporation, which will contain only Local Media Group assets post-close. The National Media Group will be spun out, with shareholders receiving cash consideration per share of approximately $14.50 and 1-for-1 equity share in post-close Meredith. The post-close National Media Group will retain the Meredith Corporation name.

Meredith CEO Tom Harty said: "As a more focused company with an enhanced balance sheet and cash-generating media assets, we will further advance our position as a media leader with trusted brands, a digital business of scale, and unparalleled reach to women."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.