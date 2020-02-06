Meredith Reaffirms FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, media and marketing company Meredith Corp. (MDP) reaffirmed its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020. The company also provided earnings outlook for the third quarter.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.14 to $2.45 per share, adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.58 to $2.88 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.75 to $6.20 per share on revenues between $3.0 billion and $3.2 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.34 per share on revenues of $3.05 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $0.39 to $0.55 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.24 to $1.40 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.