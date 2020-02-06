Markets
MDP

Meredith Reaffirms FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, media and marketing company Meredith Corp. (MDP) reaffirmed its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020. The company also provided earnings outlook for the third quarter.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.14 to $2.45 per share, adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.58 to $2.88 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.75 to $6.20 per share on revenues between $3.0 billion and $3.2 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.34 per share on revenues of $3.05 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $0.39 to $0.55 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.24 to $1.40 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDP

Latest Markets Videos

Beauty for Freedom Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Beauty for Freedom visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Jerry Chu, Co-Founder and 2 board members rang the Closing Bell.

Jan 23, 2020
See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular