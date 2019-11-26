Meredith Corporation (MDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Meredith Corporation (MDP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MDP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.36, the dividend yield is 6.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDP was $36.36, representing a -40.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.95 and a 18.48% increase over the 52 week low of $30.69.

MDP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation (NWS) and News Corporation (NWSA). MDP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.93.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.