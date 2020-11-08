Meredith Corporation Beat Analyst Profit Forecasts, And Analysts Have New Estimates

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 26% over the past week following Meredith Corporation's (NYSE:MDP) latest first-quarter results. Meredith beat expectations by 4.6% with revenues of US$694m. It also surprised on the earnings front, with an unexpected statutory profit of US$0.88 per share a nice improvement on the losses that the analysts forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Meredith after the latest results. NYSE:MDP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Meredith's three analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$2.87b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Meredith is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.05 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.82b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.23 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a pretty serious reduction to EPS estimates.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 45% to US$21.50, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Meredith, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$40.00 and the most bearish at US$13.00 per share. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Meredith's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 1.6%, compared to a historical growth rate of 17% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 4.8% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Meredith.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Meredith going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Meredith you should be aware of.

