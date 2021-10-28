Meredith Corp. Announces Retreat In Q1 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Meredith Corp. (MDP) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $24.8 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $42.3 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Meredith Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $41.4 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $708.6 million from $693.5 million last year.

Meredith Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $41.4 Mln. vs. $50.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $708.6 Mln vs. $693.5 Mln last year.

