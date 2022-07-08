Mercury's (MRCY) Jannson Data-At-Rest Gets NSA Certification

Mercury Systems MRCY recently announced that its Jannson Data-At-Rest (JDAR) encryptor has received the National Security Agency ("NSA") Type-1 certification. This will enable the encryptor to encrypt and decrypt classified and sensitive national security information, which requires utmost protection mechanisms.

Mercury’s JDAR encryptor is developed jointly with the United States Department of Defense by using NSA-established business processes. It contains NSA-approved algorithms and can be easily employed in cryptographic devices like avionics systems, unmanned sensors, surveillance, communication and wearable systems to protect stored data from local or remote attacks.

The NSA Type-1 certified module will ensure high throughput, ruggedization and anti-tamper protection in an ultra-low size, weight and power form factor.

Mercury Systems Inc Price and Consensus

Mercury Systems Inc price-consensus-chart | Mercury Systems Inc Quote

Mercury has been benefiting from modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I, which is providing it with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing and mission computing and embedded rugged services. In June, the company was chosen by Ball Corporation’s BALL wholly-owned subsidiary, Ball Aerospace, to enhance the data recording and storage performance of a methane monitoring satellite, MethaneSAT.

Integrating Mercury's RH3440 3U VPX high-density solid-state data recorder, Ball Aerospace’s MethaneSAT spectrometer intends to enable the satellite to gather critical data to solve environmental sustainability issues.

One of the leading providers of sensor and safety-critical mission processing subsystems in the world, Mercury released a new family of high-performance, ultra-compact tuner modules to support spectrum processing applications of customers in the same month. It also unveiled the first-ever Avionics Modular Mission Platform computer aligned with the sensor open systems architecture specification in May to enhance decision accuracy and response times for pilots.

Before that, in May, Mercury entered a multi-year agreement to collaborate with Lockheed Martin LMT to develop and manufacture new sensor processing technologies at its Geneva-based facility to address the mission-critical needs of the aerospace and defense industry.

Through the $40-million worth contract, Mercury and Lockheed Martin intend to deliver the world’s most advanced airborne defense systems to Switzerland and other countries. It is noteworthy that Mercury’s continued efforts and investments have resulted in the successful completion of deals and created about $800 million worth of potential C4I opportunities based on the estimated lifetime value of its top 30 programs.

Zacks Rank & A Key Pick

Currently, Mercury, Ball Corporation and Lockheed Martin carry a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). Shares of MRCY and BALL have lost 3.7% and 17.4%, respectively, in the past year. However, shares of LMT have jumped 11.1% during the same period.



A better-ranked stock from the broader Computer and Technology sector is Baidu BIDU, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu’s second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 31 cents southward to $1.38 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 3 cents north to $8.27 per share in the past 60 days.



Baidu's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 52.9%. Shares of BIDU have slumped 12.1% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.