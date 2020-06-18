Mercury's (MRCY) EC Solutions to Support Defense Program

Mercury Systems, Inc. MRCY was recently awarded a $49-million order by a defense prime contractor to provide its signal processing and RF solutions for a missile defense program. Notably, this is one of the largest orders the company has received, highlighting its commitment to address complex embedded processing challenges. The order is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.



Modernization in radar, EW and C4I is high, providing the company with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged services.



Moreover, Mercury’s domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid business relationship with defense prime contractors for a long time.

Mercury Systems Inc Price and Consensus

Mercury Systems Inc price-consensus-chart | Mercury Systems Inc Quote

Efforts in Embedded Computing



Its embedded computing servers, including the suite of EnsembleSeries blades, have delivered processing solutions with long lifecycles, higher performance, environmental resiliency, interoperability and SWaP optimization for 35 years.



Notably, the company’s range of space-qualified RF and microwave solutions has been adopted in every successful mission to Mars.



Per Mordor Intelligence, the global embedded computing systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% over the period of 2019 to 2025. This is promising for companies like Mercury with a long-standing foothold in the industry.



A Competitive Edge



However, the defense subsystems space is subject to intense competition from the likes of Lockheed Martin LMT, Elbit Systems ESLT and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC.



Nonetheless, Mercury’s parts are generally cheaper, providing it with a competitive edge in the market.



Mercury currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double



From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



This young company’s gigantic growth was hidden by low-volume trading, then cut short by the coronavirus. But its digital products stand out in a region where the internet economy has tripled since 2015 and looks to triple again by 2025.



Its stock price is already starting to resume its upward arc. The sky’s the limit! And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.