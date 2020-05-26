Mercury UK to sell 8.8% in Italy's Nexi via accelerated book building

MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - Mercury UK - a vehicle of private equity firms Bain Capital, Advent International and Clessidra - said on Tuesday it was offering shares equal to 8.8% in Italian payment group Nexi NEXII.MI through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

Mercury UK, which had a 7.7% stake in January, currently holds a stake of around 52.12% in Nexi, according to the company website.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Elisa Anzolin; editing by Francesca Landini)

((Claudia.Cristoferi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3480848422;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.