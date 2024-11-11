Mercury Systems upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu upgraded Mercury Systems (MRCY) to Hold from Underperform with a price target of $42, up from $30. The stock “finally put a floor under itself” with fiscal Q1 “ticking the boxes,” the analyst tells investors. The “soft” FY25 guide looks “beatable before a normalized FY26,” says the analyst, who still warns that free cash flow quality “remains extremely weak.”

