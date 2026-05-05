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Mercury Systems Q3 Loss Narrows On Revenue Growth

May 05, 2026 — 04:36 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aerospace and defense technology company Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported third-quarter results, with net loss narrowing from last year as revenues grew.

Net loss for the quarter was $2.9 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with a loss of $19.2 million, or $0.33 per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings per share rose to $0.27 from $0.06 in the prior-year period.

Revenue increased to $235.8 million from $211.4 million a year ago, reflecting strong organic growth and demand.

"We delivered third quarter fiscal 2026 results that were ahead of our expectations, with significant year-over-year growth in backlog, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA," said Bill Ballhaus, Mercury's Chairman and CEO. "Strong demand signals and solid execution contributed to better than expected organic growth and margin expansion this quarter."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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