Markets
MRCY

Mercury Systems Q1 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $15.8 million or $0.29 per share, down from $19.2 million or $0.35 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.51 per share for the first quarter, up from $0.45 per share last year.

First-quarter revenues were $205.6 million, up from $177.3 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.47 per share on revenue of $199.61 million.

Looking forward to the second quarter, the company expects revenues of $200.0 million to $210.0 million and adjusted earnings of $0.48 to $0.51 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.55 per share on revenues of $213.71 million.

For the full fiscal year 2021, the company currently expects revenues of $865.0 million to $885.0 million and adjusted earnings of $2.20 to $2.28 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $2.28 per share on revenues of $879.49 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRCY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular