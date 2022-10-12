Nasdaq-Listed Companies
MRCY

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mercury Systems:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = US$70m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$194m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Mercury Systems has an ROCE of 3.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 8.3%.

roce
NasdaqGS:MRCY Return on Capital Employed October 12th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Mercury Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Mercury Systems.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Mercury Systems doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.3% from 6.1% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Mercury Systems' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 12% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing Mercury Systems that you might find interesting.

While Mercury Systems isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

