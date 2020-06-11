Mercury Systems (MRCY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.30, changing hands as low as $76.63 per share. Mercury Systems Inc shares are currently trading off about 10.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRCY's low point in its 52 week range is $52.24 per share, with $96.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.79.

