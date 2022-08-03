Mercury Systems (MRCY) Plunges 9% on Q4 Earnings & Sales Miss

Mercury Systems MRCY stock plunged 8.6% in Tuesday’s extended trading session following the company’s dismal fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein revenues and earnings missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The aerospace and defense tech firm reported non-GAAP earnings of 81 cents per share, approximately 11% higher than the 73 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter but way lower than the consensus mark of $1.01. Mercury Systems’ bottom line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share and missed its own guidance range of 96 cents-$1.06.

The dismal bottom-line performance was mainly due to lower-than-expected revenue growth and inflationary pressure.

Revenue Details

Mercury Systems’ fourth-quarter non-GAAP revenues increased 15.5% to $289.7 million. However, the top line fell short of the consensus mark of $307.8 million as well as its own guidance range of $301.5-321.5 million. Lower-than-expected revenues were mainly due to order delays and component supply-chain constraints, which negatively impacted MRCY’s ability to ship finished goods.

Mercury Systems’ acquired businesses (7% of the total revenues) — Pentek, Avalex Technologies and Atlanta Micro — cumulatively contributed $19.6 million to fourth-quarter revenues. Additionally, organic revenues (93% of the total revenues) increased 9.1% year over year and contributed $270.1 million to fourth-quarter sales.

Mercury Systems’ total bookings were $331.5 million, resulting in a 1.14 book-to-bill ratio.

The company ended the quarter with a backlog of $1.04 billion, up $128.1 million on a year-over-year basis. Within the next 12 months, products worth $646.7 million from this order backlog are expected to be shipped.

Operating Details

Mercury Systems’ gross profit was $119.6 million, up 16.3% year over year. Moreover, its gross margin expanded by 30 basis points (bps) to 41.3%, mainly driven by growth in margin production and licensing revenues, partially offset by material inflation and increased direct allocation engineers to customer-funded programs.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped by 21% year over year to $71.6 million, while the margin increased by 120 bps to 24.7%, mainly driven by the improved operating leverage.

Total operating expenses increased 14% to $92 million. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses declined 30 bps to 31.8% from 32.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

As of Jul 1, 2022, MRCY’s cash and cash equivalents were $65.7 million compared with $91.7 million as of Apr 2, 2022. The long-term debt was $451.5 million at the end of fiscal 2022.

The company used $19.4 million of cash for operational activities in the fourth quarter and $18.9 million in full fiscal 2022. It generated negative free cash flow of $27.6 million in the fourth quarter and $46.5 million in fiscal 2022.

First-Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Mercury Systems projects revenues between $215 million and $225 million. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $27 million and $30 million. Adjusted earnings are projected in the range of 19 cents-23 cents per share.

For fiscal 2023, Mercury Systems expects revenues between $1 billion and 1.05 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $200-$215 million. Adjusted earnings are anticipated between $1.96 and $2.17 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Mercury Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of MRCY have increased 4.4% year to date (“YTD”).

