Is Mercury Systems (MRCY) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Mercury Systems (MRCY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Mercury Systems is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 77 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Mercury Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRCY's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MRCY has gained about 54% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 2.7%. This shows that Mercury Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 116.7%.

In Spire Global, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mercury Systems belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.6% so far this year, so MRCY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Spire Global, Inc. falls under the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #105. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.5%.

Mercury Systems and Spire Global, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.